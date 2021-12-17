CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2021-22: Important Question, Syllabus, NCERT & Other Important Resources

CBSE 12th Biology board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is scheduled for 18 December. Students preparing for CBSE 12th Biology board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) can check important resources.

CBSE 12th Biology board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is scheduled for 18 December. With this article, students can check new sample papers, important MCQ, the latest CBSE syllabus, NCERT exemplar & other important resources for preparation. These resources are important for the preparation of upcoming board term 1 CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22.

Important CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2021-22:

Question. The structure of bilobed anther consists of

A. 2 thecae, 2 sporangia

B. 4 thecae, 4 sporangia

C. 4 thecae, 2 sporangia

D. 2 thecae, 4 sporangia

Question

https://img.jagranjosh.com/images/2021/September/392021/cbse-sample-paper-2021-22-12th-biology-pdf.JPG

Question: The coconut water from tender coconut is

A. cellular endosperm.

B. free nuclear endosperm.

C. both cellular and nuclear endosperm.

D. free nuclear embryo

Question:

Pollen grains are well preserved as fossils because of presence of

A. sporopollenin

B. cellulose

C. lignocellulose

D. pectocellulose

Question:

https://img.jagranjosh.com/images/2021/September/392021/cbse-sample-paper-2021-22-12th-biology-2-pdf.JPG

Question: Which of the following statements are correct with respect to hormones secreted by placenta?

(i) Placenta secretes relaxin during later stage of pregnancy.

(ii) Placenta secretes high amount of FSH during pregnancy.

(iii) Placenta secretes relaxin during initial stage of pregnancy.

(iv) Placenta secretes hCG and hPL during pregnancy.

A. (i) and (iv)

B. (i), (ii) and (iv)

C. (iii) and (iv)

D. (ii), (iii) and (iv)

