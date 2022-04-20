CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Entrepreneurship Sample Paper (PDF): Check Questions-Answers & Marking Scheme

Check CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Entrepreneurship along with the marking scheme below. This is the first exam that would be conducted for Term 2 by CBSE Board.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exams would begin on April 26, 2022, and the first exam is Entrepreneurship. The students who have opted for this subject can check the sample paper and marking scheme below. Also, you can download the complete sample paper PDF below.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Revision Notes For Term 2 Exam 2022: Download PDF Here!



Term 2—CBSE Maths Revision: Class 12 Theory & Questions: Solve 1 Day Before Exam To Score Good Marks!



CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship: Marking Scheme

Section A would have 2 marks questions, 6 in number. Candidates would need to attempt any 4 out of 6.

Section B would have 3 markers. There would be 5 questions. Students can attempt any 4 out of 5 questions.

Section C would be full of 5 mark questions. There would be 4 questions. Students would be asked to attempt any 3 out of 4.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2022: Entrepreneurship

Q1. The annual quantity of Jackets sold by Meghana Wool Mart is 12,000 at the rate of Rs. 1000/- per jacket. The cost of placing an order and receiving goods is Rs.500/- per order. Inventory holding cost is Rs. 300/- per annum. What is the Economic Order Quantity for Meghana Wool Mart?

Q2. State any two reasons for capital markets being the most important source of raising finance for entrepreneurs?

Q3. Anil signed a contract with Phelari group to bottle and distribute their soft drink brand ‘Kickapo’. The taste of this soft drink was unique and it became the most preferred soft drink consumed by teenagers. The agreement stated that Anil should use the same ingredients used by the Phelari group while bottling the product. Identify and give the meaning of this type of enterprise growth opportunity

Also Read|

CBSE: Class 10, 12 Admit Cards Released - Checklist & Expert Advice For The Day of Term 2 Board Exam 2022



Q4. Evaluate the two approaches used in sales strategy by a company while retaining its present customers and when attracting new customers.

Q5. What is operating synergy? How is it different from financial synergy?

Q6. Calculate the Return on Equity (ROE)for Malti International Limited manufacturing pre mix for instant shakes and smoothies from the details given below

Investment- Rs. 10,00,000/-

Borrowed Funds- Rs.6,00,000/-

The interest rate per annum is 10%.

Monthly sales revenue is Rs. 6,00,000/- and the Cost of goods sold is Rs.3,00,000/-.

Fixed expenses per month Rs. 2,00,000/- (salary Rs.1,50,000/-, rent and utility Rs.50,000/-)

Depreciation Rs.10,000/-

Tax @ 20%.

If Malti international Limited wishes to know how their own money is being used, which parameter for performance evaluation, ROE or ROI, should be used?

Q7. Identify and explain the type of pricing method used by the following companies.

Toothcare, a new brand in the field of toothpaste decided to launch their small packs at a cost of Rs. 5 only which will be sold in the rural market to capture more market share. Drinko Ltd. decided to sell their new energy drink initially only in the urban market. The Marketing and Finance team decided together that 200 ml tetra pack will be sold at Rs. 10 and 1000 ml will be sold at Rs. 40. Bukno, a startup firm in the field of Artificial Intelligence decided to sell its voice-enabled vacuum cleaner in the market for Rs.1,00,000 for a limited time period to cover the initial research and development costs.

Q8. Who are Angel Investors? State any four features of Angel Investors.

Q9. Explain the factors affecting channels of distribution in relation to market considerations

Q10. ‘Ganpati Steel Ltd.’ is a large and creditworthy company manufacturing steel for the Indian market. It now wants to cater to the Asian market and decides to invest in new hi-tech machines. Since the investment is large, it requires long-term finance. The company decided to raise funds through the capital market.

40% of the funds will be raised directly from the public through the issue of a prospectus.

40% of the shares will be directly sold to a limited number of sophisticated investors.

20% of the shares will be offered to the employees.

Identify the methods of flotation of new issues used by the company. Also, state one benefit of each method. The issue was very well accepted by the investors.

Mr Raman, an investor could not get the shares allotted when the offer was made to the public. He wishes to invest in the company. State the option available to him now and how will it benefit Raman?

Check further Questions and download the PDF of the CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Exam below.

Check Marking Scheme for Entrepreneurship| CBSE Class 12 Term 2