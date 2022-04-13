CBSE: Class 10, 12 Admit Cards Released: Checklist & Expert Advice For The Day of Term 2 Board Exam 2022

Term 2 CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022: Follow the checklist and advice by experts to avoid any last-minute hassles on the day of the Term 2 Board Exam beginning from April 26th.

Central Board of Secondary Education would be conducting CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 this year from April 26. The Board has also released the admit cards for the students today and the guidelines to be followed have been also released on the official website of the CBSE Board- cbse.gov.in. Check the strategy the students must follow on the day of their Board exam to score good marks in CBSE Term 2, 2022.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022: Checklist & Last Minute Guidelines

Students tend to get very nervous on the final day of the exam. This makes them not think properly and lose marks even in the subjects they prepare well.

To avoid such blunders students need to follow certain guidelines shared by the expert panel on Jagran Josh here.

Students Must Get Their Admit Cards At The Earliest:

All students of the Board classes are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible so that they can easily shift to other parts of their preparation. Students can also

Make several copies of their admit cards so that in case of losing one. They do not need to rush to the nearest Cybercafe or computer centres. It is wisely said precautions are better than cure. The same goes here.

Get New Pens & Stationery Needed One Week Before The Exam:

Students generally get to the stationary shops on the day before the exam. Not only a day before but on the evening before the day of their exam. This practice is not advisable as per our experts. “ Your pencil box should be prepared a week before your exam,” says Mrs Dr Seth, a teacher at DPS. Students must also get two extra pens in case one goes missing. This is all done to avoid last-minute nervousness and borrowing.

Students Must Not Carry Their Notes At The Exam Center:

It is to be noted that the students must avoid carrying their notes and books at the exam centres. The students must avoid carrying any such heavy baggage and must try to reach at least half an hour earlier at the exam venue.

Students Must Visit The Exam Center At least Once Before The Exam

It is better to know the distance of the exam centres from your house so that the last-minute rush can be avoided. In order to reach 30 minutes prior to the exam venue, one must be prepared earlier. Try to include all road traffic as well within your time of commute.

Keep Your Books and Notes Collected in order of the Dates of the Exam

Students must collect their notes, books and exemplars of each subject and arrange them in order of the exam that would be conducted. This means your notes and books required should be arranged as per your date sheet. This would help in avoiding all last minute hassles and searches of any book or chapter notes missing for revision.

Carry Masks, Sanitiser and Water Bottles on the Day of Exam:

The country is still not free of Covid 19. There are still many cases which is why the students are guided by the experts to take care of their health first. You are only responsible for your well-being as CBSE has not yet announced any alternatives for students who have fallen prey to Coronavirus. Therefore it is better to follow all instructions that were being followed during COVID-19 pandemic days.

The students of Classes 10 and 12 must keep themselves hydrated as it is extremely hot in various parts of the country as the summer season has kicked in. With just 14 days left for the exam, students are now panicking which would lead to body upset. Avoid these by trying to stay calm and treating the exam just as another test.

Meticulous preparation is what is needed at this time. We wish you all the best for Term 2 CBSE Board exams 2022.

