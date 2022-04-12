CBSE: Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exam 2022: How To Write Good Answers To Score Better Than Others?

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams would be conducted from April 26, 2022. Check the tips shared by some experts on how to score good marks by writing great answers below.

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 would be conducting Term 2 Board Exams from April 26 onwards. The Board has released Guidelines ahead of the exam and the students must make a point to go through them. As many as 34 lakh students would be attempting the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board exam this year.

These guidelines are not just for COVID 19 precautions to be followed at centres but also general norms for the students. The students who are to appear for their Term 2 exams are nervous and troubled. A fortnight left for the exam is enough reason for them to be hassled.

Also, CBSE would be soon sending the admit cards of the students to schools. It is expected to do so within a week now. Students would be required to reach out to their respective schools to collect their admit cards. Here are some tips to write the best answers in the Board exam to get good marks.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: How to Write Good Answers?

CBSE Board Exams are subjective in nature this time which means a lot depends on the answers written by the candidates. So, the students would have to write the best answers in the least amount of time to score higher marks. Our experts suggest these tips.

Practice writing answers these 15 days without fail:

Once you start writing, you get into the habit of it and do not fail on the day of the exam. It feels weird at first but coordination of the mind, eyes and fingers must be set beforehand which is done by practising more and more mock test papers.

Learn To Highlight:

While you practice answers, you must also highlight the main points you are covering in it. You must understand that the teacher checking your copy has to check other 100 copies as well which can make any human being bored and feel monotonous. In case you highlight your answers, it would be easier for the examiner not to miss any point.

Write To The Point:

Students should write their answers as the marks are. If it is a two mark question, the Board does not expect you to mention more than 2 points. This means the answer should be no more than 40-50 words. The students must know when to stop writing. It may be possible that you would be asked to explain DNA replication in 3 marks question. You should know how to write concisely in 60 words if asked like that.

Sleep Well:

Sleeping properly can ensure your brain's functioning well. Students who do not get enough sleep, would have a tough time remembering the theory or would end up making silly mistakes in numerical calculations. You cannot afford to be silly in Board exams as these are un-forgiving.

Draw A Diagram Wherever Necessary:

Students must never forget to draw a diagram where ever it deems necessary. Remember, drawing diagrams means you are explaining to the examiner in a better way plus you get more marks for the presentation. It does not matter, you start with the first question or last as long as you are writing the correct question number and writing answers in a presentable fashion.

It is necessary that the students before the day of the exam keep themselves hydrated and follow all the COVID 19 norms and guidelines released by the Board on its official website cbse.gov.in.

