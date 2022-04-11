CBSE: Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams From 26th April: How To Revise In Last 15 Days (Expert Advice)

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams for Term 2 are to begin on April 26, 2022. The students are now just 15 days away from their exams. Check how to prepare in the last 15 days here.

The students of the CBSE Board are now in the last lap of their CBSE Term 2 Exams preparations. All students of Classes 10 and 12 have started their second revision already. Jagran Josh contacted a few students to know what was their status of preparation. Here’s what our experts would like the students to follow in the last 15 days of CBSE Board Exams 2022 (Term 2).

Check the tips shared by experts below:

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: How To Revise In The Last 15 Days?

CBSE Date sheet this year is balanced and well-spun for the student’s benefit. The students have now just 15 days left for their exam. In the last 15 days here is what not to do:

Do Not Study Anything New:

The students of Class 10 and 12 must not at all study any new chapter. If you have missed any chapter, now is not the time to study it.

Only Revise This Time:

This is just the time for revision. The students must one more time go through the chapters they have already studied and find tougher than the rest. In case there is a chapter in Maths that you feel takes more time than the others earlier to study, revise it first.

Paper solving is the key to success:

In these 15 days, you must target solving at least 4 papers every day on various subjects. Class 10 students would not find it difficult but 12th students have a lot of subjects so they must time and manage in such a way that all subjects are covered and you get to solve at least 2 test papers per subject.

Also, make sure to focus on Science and Maths especially as these subjects can be difficult.

Do Not Compare Your Preparation Levels With Your Friends:

It is true that healthy competition is good, but cut-throat competition can leave you frustrated which is not good for your exams. Boards have an altogether different effect on students, and their parents as well, which leaves any student wanting for more. “Students are also pushed by their parents who sometimes make it an ego issue, which should be avoided as it creates unwanted pressure on the child,” says Prof Kumar of DU.

Students Must Time Their Efforts:

Not just putting effort but timing them is essential. Especially in science and maths, students must practice as many numerical as possible and revise all the formulae for the last time. It is mandatory for the students to time their paper solving as well. “You do not have more than 4 minutes to write the explanation along with a diagram, so it's better to practice some of such problems beforehand,” advises the Principal of DPS Ghaziabad.

Students are also advised to sleep well and make it a practice to sleep early so that they do not face any troubles during exam time. Also, it is best to stay hydrated, especially if living in North India. Have a Happy Board Exam.

