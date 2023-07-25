CCIL MT Jobs 2023 Apply For 93 Vacancies

CCIL Recruitment 2023: Online Application For 93 Commercial Executive and Other Posts

CCIL Recruitment 2023: CCIL invited online applications for the 93 Commercial Executive & Other Posts on its official website. Check  CCIL  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Direct Link to Apply for CCIL Recruitment 2023
CCIL Recruitment 2023:  Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) has invited online applications for the 93 posts of Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive and others on its official website. The registration process for the recruitment drive commenced from July 24, 2023  and will conclude on August 13, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including MBA in Agri Business Management/B.Sc Agriculture/CA/CMA/MBA (Fin)  with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

CCIL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization     Cotton Corporation of India Limited
Post Name     Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive
Vacancies     93
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Opening Date for Online Application July 24, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  August 13, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Official Website     www.cotcorp.org.in

Interested candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 13, 2023 through the official website. 

Career Counseling

CCIL Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

 

CCIL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

  • Management Trainee (Mktg): Applicants should have MBA in Agri Business Management/ Agriculture related MBA.
  • Management Trainee (Accounts): Candidates should have  CA/CMA/MBA (Fin) / MMS/M.Com. or any equivalent Post Graduate Degree in Commerce discipline.
  • Junior Commercial Executive: Applicants should have B.Sc Agriculture from any recognized University with an aggregate of 50% marks, 45% mark in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

CCIL Recruitment 2023: Minimum age criteria

The minimum age of the candidate applying for any post must be 18 years or above as on date of advertisement.

CCIL Commercial Executive Salary 2023

  • Management Trainee (Mktg): . Rs 30,000 – 1,20,000 (IDA) 
  • Management Trainee (Accounts):  Rs 30,000 – 1,20,000 (IDA) 
  • Junior Commercial Executive: Rs 22000-90000 (IDA) 

CCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Management Trainee (Mktg): 6
  • Management Trainee (Accounts): 6
  • Junior Commercial Executive: 81

How to Apply for CCIL Vacancy 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website - www.cotcorp.org.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link  “Recruitment” link on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Candidates should possess a valid e-mail id/mobile number. Candidates are advised to keep the e-mail id/ mobile number (to be entered compulsorily in the application form) active for at least one year.
  • Step 4: After that, go through the vacancy notification first to know the
  • eligibility, age criteria, etc. 
  • Step 5: Now fill up the application form having all the details relating to age, personal details, educational qualification etc. online in the application form. 
  • Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

 

 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for CCIL Recruitment 2023?

August 13,2023 is the last date to apply for CCIL Recruitment 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for CCIL Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having Graduate/MBA with additional eligibility can apply.

What are the Jobs in CCIL Recruitment 2023?

CCIL invited online applications for the 93 Commercial Executive & Other Posts on its official website.
