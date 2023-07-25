CCIL Recruitment 2023: Online Application For 93 Commercial Executive and Other Posts

CCIL Recruitment 2023: Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) has invited online applications for the 93 posts of Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive and others on its official website. The registration process for the recruitment drive commenced from July 24, 2023 and will conclude on August 13, 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including MBA in Agri Business Management/B.Sc Agriculture/CA/CMA/MBA (Fin) with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
CCIL Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Cotton Corporation of India Limited
|Post Name
|Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive
|Vacancies
|93
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|July 24, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|August 13, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|www.cotcorp.org.in
Interested candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 13, 2023 through the official website.
CCIL Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF
CCIL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
- Management Trainee (Mktg): Applicants should have MBA in Agri Business Management/ Agriculture related MBA.
- Management Trainee (Accounts): Candidates should have CA/CMA/MBA (Fin) / MMS/M.Com. or any equivalent Post Graduate Degree in Commerce discipline.
- Junior Commercial Executive: Applicants should have B.Sc Agriculture from any recognized University with an aggregate of 50% marks, 45% mark in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
CCIL Recruitment 2023: Minimum age criteria
The minimum age of the candidate applying for any post must be 18 years or above as on date of advertisement.
CCIL Commercial Executive Salary 2023
- Management Trainee (Mktg): . Rs 30,000 – 1,20,000 (IDA)
- Management Trainee (Accounts): Rs 30,000 – 1,20,000 (IDA)
- Junior Commercial Executive: Rs 22000-90000 (IDA)
CCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Management Trainee (Mktg): 6
- Management Trainee (Accounts): 6
- Junior Commercial Executive: 81
How to Apply for CCIL Vacancy 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website - www.cotcorp.org.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link “Recruitment” link on the homepage.
- Step 3: Candidates should possess a valid e-mail id/mobile number. Candidates are advised to keep the e-mail id/ mobile number (to be entered compulsorily in the application form) active for at least one year.
- Step 4: After that, go through the vacancy notification first to know the
- eligibility, age criteria, etc.
- Step 5: Now fill up the application form having all the details relating to age, personal details, educational qualification etc. online in the application form.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.