CCIL Recruitment 2023: Online Application For 93 Commercial Executive and Other Posts

CCIL Recruitment 2023: CCIL invited online applications for the 93 Commercial Executive & Other Posts on its official website. Check CCIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CCIL Recruitment 2023: Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) has invited online applications for the 93 posts of Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive and others on its official website. The registration process for the recruitment drive commenced from July 24, 2023 and will conclude on August 13, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including MBA in Agri Business Management/B.Sc Agriculture/CA/CMA/MBA (Fin) with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

CCIL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Cotton Corporation of India Limited Post Name Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive Vacancies 93 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application July 24, 2023 Last Date for Online Application August 13, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website www.cotcorp.org.in

Interested candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 13, 2023 through the official website.

CCIL Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

CCIL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Management Trainee (Mktg): Applicants should have MBA in Agri Business Management/ Agriculture related MBA.

Management Trainee (Accounts): Candidates should have CA/CMA/MBA (Fin) / MMS/M.Com. or any equivalent Post Graduate Degree in Commerce discipline.

Junior Commercial Executive: Applicants should have B.Sc Agriculture from any recognized University with an aggregate of 50% marks, 45% mark in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

CCIL Recruitment 2023: Minimum age criteria

The minimum age of the candidate applying for any post must be 18 years or above as on date of advertisement.

CCIL Commercial Executive Salary 2023

Management Trainee (Mktg): . Rs 30,000 – 1,20,000 (IDA)

Management Trainee (Accounts): Rs 30,000 – 1,20,000 (IDA)

Junior Commercial Executive: Rs 22000-90000 (IDA)

CCIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (Mktg): 6

Management Trainee (Accounts): 6

Junior Commercial Executive: 81

How to Apply for CCIL Vacancy 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.