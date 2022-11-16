CCL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 139 Jr DEO Posts

CCL Recruitment 2022: Central Coalfields Limited has openings for 139 DEO Posts. Check How to Apply, Vacancy Break Up, Eligibility and Other Posts.

CCL Recruitment 2022: Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) advertised vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Junior Data Entry Operator(Trainee) in T&S Grade- E for permanent workmen/employees of the Company. Candidates can apply online on the official website from 16 November 2022. Applications should be submitted on or before 06 December 2022 on centralcoalfields.in. It is to be noted that only permanent employee with three years of service is eligible to apply for the above posts. Trainees are not eligible to apply

Successful applicants will be called to appear for a written exam consisting of 2 parts. The candidates can check the details regarding the exam in the PDF given below.

Important Dates

Starting Date of CCL Online Application - 16 November 2022

Last Date for submitting CCL Online Application - 06 December 2022

CCL DEO Vacancy Details

Category Number of Vacancies General 99 SC 33 ST 7

Eligibility Criteria for CCL DEO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

10th Passed Candidates are eligible to apply for the post

Any permanent employee having a matriculation certificate or equivalent certificate with 3 years of service in the company

Selection Criteria for CCL DEO Recruitment 2022

The Selection Test will comprise of (Total 100 Marks):-

Written Examination - 70 Marks Proficiency Test - 30 Marks.

Aptitude test for computer application and having typing speed of 30 words per minute

How to Apply CCL DEO Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested can apply online on the CCL website ( www.centralcoalfields.in) under the" What's New" tab.