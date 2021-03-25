CCRAS Admit Card 2021 Out @admission-delhi.nielit.gov.in: UDC and LDC Exam on 11 April, Check NIELIT Group C Syllabus Here

CCRAS Admit Card 2021: Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has released the admit card along self declaration form of Written Examination for the post LDC & UDC. Candidates can download CCRAS UDC Admit Card from NIELIT official website - admission-delhi.nielit.gov.in

CCRAS Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download CCRAS LDC Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

CCRAS Admit Card Download Link



CCRAS Self Declaration Form

CCRAS UDC and LDC is scheduled to be held on 11 April 2021 (Sunday) as follow:

Name of the Post Time Date UDC 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM 11 April 2021 LDC 9:30 AM - 11:00 a.m. 11 April 2021 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM 11 April 2021

Since, the examination for the post of LDC will be held two shifts and to avoid any variations in difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts, normalization of scores will be done for the post of LDC. The normalization is done based on the fundamental assumption that "in all multi-shift examinations, the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same across all the shifts".

CCRAS UDC Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence 50 50 2 hours English Language 50 50 Numerical Aptitude 50 50 General Awareness 50 50 Total 200 200

CCRAS UDC Syllabus

General Intelligence & Reasoning: The test would include verbal & non-verbal questions. The component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discriminating observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, syllogistic reasoning, etc. The topics are semantic analogy, symbolic/number analogy, figural analogy, semantic classification, symbolic/number classification, figural series, number series, problem solving, word building, coding & decoding, numerical operations, symbolic operations, trends, space orientation, space visualization, venn diagrams, drawing inferences, punched hole/patter-folding & unfolding, figural pattern-folding classification, date and city matching, classification of centre codes/roll numbers, small and capital letters/numbers coding, decoding and classification, embedded figures, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, social intelligence and other topics, if any.

English Language: In addition to the testing of candidates understanding of English Language, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and their correct usage etc., writing ability would also be tested.

Numerical Aptitude: This paper will include questions on problems relating to Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Fundamental Arithmetical Operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Use of Tables and Graphs, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work etc.

General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test the candidate's General awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to the society. Questions will also be designed to test the knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Polity including Indian Constitution and scientific research etc. These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

CCRAS LDC Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence 25 25 1 hour and 30 min English Language 25 25 Numerical Aptitude 25 25 General Awareness 25 25 Total 100 100

There will be 0.25 negative marking for each wrong answer.

CCRAS LDC Syllabus

General Intelligence & Reasoning: The test would include verbal & non-verbal questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discriminating observation, relationship concepts, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series, non-verbal series etc. The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate's abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and

their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical function

English Language: In addition to the testing of candidates understanding of English Language, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and their correct usage etc., writing ability would also be tested.

Numerical Aptitude: This paper will include questions on problems relating to Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Fundamental Arithmetical Operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Use of Tables and Graphs, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work etc.

General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test the candidate's General awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to the society. Questions will also be designed to test the knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Polity including Indian Constitution and scientific research etc. These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

How to Download CCRAS Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - admission-delhi.nielit.gov.in Click on the link - ‘ Download Admit Card along with Self Declaration for the written examination to be held on April 11, 2021 for the post of LDC & UDC in CCRAS (Advt. No: 2-4/2018)’ A new page will open where you are required to enter your Application No and Date of Birth Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Download CCRAS UDC Admit Card and CCRAS LDC Admit Card

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an autonomous Body of Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India had invited application for recruitment of 66 Group C Posts. Out of total 14 are for UDC and 52 for LDC Posts.