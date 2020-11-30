CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020 for 13 Project Associate Posts, Apply @cdac.in

CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Associate on Contract Basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 December 2020.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: 11 December 2020
CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Project Associate (BSC Developer) - 2 Posts
- Project Associate (Cloud Support)- 2 Posts
- Project Associate (E-Governance- App. Developer) - 3 Posts
- Project Associate (SSG- Network Support) - 1 Post
- Project Associate (BSC Support) - 1 Post
CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding B.E/B.Tech/MCA or equivalent degree in relevant discipline are eligible to apply or having DOEACC ‘B’ Level with at least 1 year of post-qualification work experience Or Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/Electronics/IT /Computer Applications or relevant domain with at least 1 year of post-qualification work experience.
CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Below 35 Years
CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 25,000/- Per month (the pay will be fixed based on work experience for deserving candidates)
Download CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020 Notification
CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done through the interview which will be held at Chennai (In-Person/Video conferencing). The date of interview will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates through an e-mail/phone. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website (www.cdac.in) for any information/ updates.
How to apply for CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020?
1. To download application, the candidates are required to visit cdac.in.
- Before filling the application form, Candidates should read General Terms and Conditions carefully.
- Candidate should read all the eligibility parameters and ensure that he/she is eligible for the post before starting to apply.
- Candidate should have a valid email id and mobile no. which should remain valid & active till the completion of the selection process.
- Fill all the details in the application form at the appropriate places.
- After filling all the details in the application form, the filled &signed application and Resume (Hard Copy only) should be posted to Manager HRD Human Resource Department, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Tidel Park, 8th Floor, D- Block (South), No.4 Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Taramani, Chennai 113 mentioning on the name of the post on the top of the envelope.