CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020 for 13 Project Associate Posts, Apply @cdac.in

CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Associate on Contract Basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 11 December 2020

CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Project Associate (BSC Developer) - 2 Posts

Project Associate (Cloud Support)- 2 Posts

Project Associate (E-Governance- App. Developer) - 3 Posts

Project Associate (SSG- Network Support) - 1 Post

Project Associate (BSC Support) - 1 Post

CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding B.E/B.Tech/MCA or equivalent degree in relevant discipline are eligible to apply or having DOEACC ‘B’ Level with at least 1 year of post-qualification work experience Or Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/Electronics/IT /Computer Applications or relevant domain with at least 1 year of post-qualification work experience.

CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Below 35 Years

CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 25,000/- Per month (the pay will be fixed based on work experience for deserving candidates)

Download CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020 Notification

Application Link

Official Website

CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through the interview which will be held at Chennai (In-Person/Video conferencing). The date of interview will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates through an e-mail/phone. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website (www.cdac.in) for any information/ updates.

How to apply for CDAC Chennai Recruitment 2020?

1. To download application, the candidates are required to visit cdac.in.