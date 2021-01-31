CDAC Recruitment 2021 for 100 Project Engineer and Project Technician Posts, Apply Online @cdac.in

CDAC Recruitment 2021: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mumbai has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer and Project Technician on Contract Basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode cdac.in on or before 15 February 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 15 February 2021

CDAC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 100

Project Engineer - 80 Posts

Project Technician - 20 Posts

Salary:

Project Engineer - Rs. 31000-Rs. 36158 & Rs.39051-Rs 45549

Project Technician - Rs 14580

Eligibility Criteria for CDAC Project Engineer and Project Technician

Educational Qualification:

Project Engineer - 1st class B. E. / B. Tech. / MCA/ or equivalent degree in relevant discipline OR 1st class M. Sc. Computer Science / IT or MCS with at least 1 years post qualification experience is must.

Project Technician - 1st Class Graduate in Computer Science/IT/Computer Applications

Experience:

Project Engineer:

For B. E. / B. Tech. / MCA – minimum 3 years to 5 years of post qualification relevant work experience to the job description.

For M. Sc. Computer Science / IT or MCS - minimum 4 years to 5 years of post qualification relevant work experience to the job description.

Project Technician - 1st Class Graduate in Computer Science/IT/Computer with minimum 1 year of post qualification relevant work experience to the job description.

Age Limit:

Project Engineers: 37 years.

Project Technician: 30 years.

CDAC Project Engineer and Project Technician Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through the interview which will be conducted online. The interview schedule will commence within a week of publishing of newspaper advertisement and will be posted on the C-DAC website. Candidates are required to keep checking C-DAC website as well as personal email IDs for interview schedule and other details

How to Apply for CDAC Project Engineer and Project Technician Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online for the posts on official website on or before 15 February 2021.

CDAC Recruitment Notification AND Online Application Link