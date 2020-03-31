Central Bank of India SO Result 2019-20 Declared @centralbankofindia.co.in, Download Central Bank SO Selected Candidates List

Central Bank of India SO Result 2019-20: Central Bank of India (CBI) has been released the result of written exam for the post of Specialist Officer (SO), today i.e on 30 March 2020. Candidates, who have appeared for Central Bank SO Exam 2019 on 21 December 2019, can download the Central Bank SO Result from Central Bank of India website centralbankofindia.co.in.

The bank has prepared a list of candidates who are qualified in Central Bank of India SO Exam 2019. Central Bank SO Result PDF Link is also given below. Candidates can check the name of shortlisted candidates for various streams including Information Technology, Security Officer, Risk Manger, Financial Analyst/Credit Officer, Economist, CDO/Chief Data Analyst, Data Analyst, Sr. Manager, Analytics, Data Engineer, Data Architect, and CA Credit Officer in different scales.

Central Bank SO Result Download PDF

Qualified candidates will now appear for Central Bank SO Interview Round. The bank will publish the date and time for these candidates on its official website.Central Bank SO Interview Admit Card will also be uploaded on Central Bank website. The candidates are advised to visit website www.centralbankofindia.co.in regularly for Central Bank SO Updates.

How to Download Central Bank of India SO Result ?

Go to official website of Central Bank of Indiac entralbankofindia.co.in Click on 'Career with us' given at the top right corner of the homepage Go to 'Click Here for the details' given under Declaration of written test result for Direct Recruitment of Specialist officers Central Bank SO Result PDF will open Check list of selected candidates Take a print out for future use

Earlier, in the month of October 2019, Central Bank of India had published the recruitment notification for the post SO (Specialist Officer) Posts. Online applications were invited for to fill up 74 SO Posts. Central Bank SO online applications were started on 30 October 2019 and the last date of submitting application was November 2019.