CESL Recruitment 2022 For Senior Manager/Manager posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) has invited online application for the Senior Manager/Manager posts on its official website. Check CESL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CESL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) has published notification in the Employment News (22 October-28 October) 2022 for various pots including Senior Manager and Manager posts. Candidates having B.E/B.Tech/Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 11 November 2022.

Applying candidates should note that these positions are available in the field of electric mobility on contractual basis to be posted at the Corporate Office of CESL presently in New Delhi.

Selection process for CESL Recruitment 2022 will be done through an interview to be conducted by an Internal Selection Committee.

Notification Details CESL Recruitment 2022 Job:

Adv. Ref No.: CESL/HR/0324/2022-04

Important Date CESL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:11 November 2022

Vacancy Details CESL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Senior Manager –Electric Mobility:01

Manager –Electric Mobility (Buses):04

Manager – Electric Mobility (2 Wheeler & 3 Wheeler): 01

Eligibility Criteria CESL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Manager –Electric Mobility: Candidates should have B.E/B.Tech/

Graduate) (Full time).

Manager –Electric Mobility (Buses):B.E/B.Tech/ Graduate) (Full time)

Manager – Electric Mobility (2 Wheeler & 3 Wheeler): B.E/B.Tech/Graduate) (Full

time)

Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Click Here For CESL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF







How to Download CESL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

First of all visit to the official website of CESL-convergence.co.in. Go to the ‘Career’ Section on the home page. Now click on the link-Sr. Manager-Electric Mobility (Contractual), Manager-Electric Mobility (Buses)(Contractual), Manager-Electric Mobility (2Wheeler and 3Wheeler) (Contractual)New on the home page. You will get the PDF of the CESL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download and save the CESL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for future reference.



How To Apply CESL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply online through the link provided in the ‘CESL Opportunities’ section under the page of the CESL website i.e. www.convergence.co.in on or before

11 November 2022. Candidates will have to upload recent passport sized photograph and other essential documents as mentioned in the notification.