CG Vyapam Patwari Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download @vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

CG Patwari Admit Card 2022 has been released by Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates can download CG Vyapam Admit Card Below.

CG Vyapam Patwari Admit Card 2022: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has uploaded the admit card for the post of Patwari on 14 March 2022. If you are attending CG Patwari Exam on 24 April 2022 then you can download CG Vyapama Admit Card by visiting vyapam.cgstate.gov.in or cgvyapam.choice.gov.in using their Regustration Number, Roll Number and Date of Birth.

CG Vyapam Patwari Admit Card Link is also available below for the candidates. The exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 1:15 PM.

You must carry the printout of the admit card along with ID Proof such as Voter ID Card, Driving Licence, Pan Card, Aadhar Card, Passport etc. on the day of the exam.

How to Download CG Vyapam Patwari Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of CGVYAPAM Then go to the ‘Admit Card’ Section given on the homepage Now, click on ‘ पटवारीप्रशिक्षणचयन परीक्षा (RDP22)- 2022 हेतु प्रवेश पत्र’ the click on ‘पटवारी प्रशिक्षण चयन परीक्षा (RDP22)- 2022 Server Link 1’ or ‘पटवारी प्रशिक्षण चयन परीक्षा (RDP22)- 2022 Server Link 2’ Enter your details and Download Patwari Admit Card Take a print out of the homepage

If any candidate has an issue related to the exam centre then he/she can contact on helpline number 077-2972780 or mobile number 8269801982.

Candidates who qualify in the exam shall be called for skill test or any other recrutiment stage. CG Vyapam Patwari Exam is being conducted for recruitment to a total of 301 vacancies. The vacancies shall be filled in 24 states of the Chhattisgarh