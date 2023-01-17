CG SI Notification 2023: Sub Inspector Exam Date, Online Form Start, Last Date & Other Details

CG Police SI Exam Date 2023: Know here CG SI exam date also check revised notification and form submission last date.

CG Police SI Exam Date 2023: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board or Chhattisgarh Vyapam has released a revised notification regarding the form submission and exam date of (PRPE22) for various vacancies like Sub Inspector, Subedar, Platoon Commander, Sub Inspector(Radio), Sub Inspector(Computer) etc. Earlier the exam which was scheduled to be conducted on 6 November 2022 was postponed due to unforeseen events.

Now the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has rescheduled the exam and has released a tentative date of the CG SI exam which is 29 January 2023. Candidates who could not fill the form earlier, have been given a fresh chance to fill the form now. The window to fill the forms is open for three days. Candidates can fill the online form at the official website of Vyapam - https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in/

The Exam will be conducted at centres made at five divisional headquarters of Chhattisgarh police namely- Ambikapur, Durg, Jagdalpur, Raipur and Bilaspur.

CG SI Exam Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the official notification from the direct link given below

CG SI Exam Notification 2023 PDF

CG SI Online Form Start and Last Date

Forms for the Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector 2022/Platoon Commander/Subedar (PRPE22) etc can be filled from 16 January midnight till 19 January Midnight after which the link will close. Eligible candidates are requested to go through both the old and revised notifications before filling the form.

CG SI Exam Date 2023

The Tentative Date of the Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector 2022/Platoon Commander/Subedar exam is 29 January 2023.

CG SI Number of Vacancies

The Chhattisgarh Police Sub Inspector 2022 exam has a total of 971 vacancies for different posts like- Sub Inspector, Subedar, Platoon Commander, Sub Inspector(Radio), Sub Inspector(Computer) etc.

How to Apply Online for CG SI Police Exam 2023

Candidates can apply via the link given below

CG SI exam 2022 direct link- https://cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in/slcm-web-2020/vyapam/loginPHQ

Steps to apply online for CG SI exam 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Vyapam at - https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on notification link of Chhattisgarh Police SI (PRPE22) and follow the instructions

Step 3: Open the link titled “Online Application Form”

Step 4: Login via PHQ id and Date Of Birth and and click submit.

Step 5: Take a print out of the registration form.