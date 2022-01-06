CG TET Admit Card 2021 OUT @vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Check Exam Date and Hall ticket Download Link Here

CG TET Admit Card 2021: Chhattisgarh Professional Exam Board (CG Vyapam) has released the admit card for Teacher Eligibility Test. All those who applied for CG TET 2021 can download their admit cards through the official website of CPEB.i.e.vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) has scheduled the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test on 09 January 2022 at the various test centres throughout the State and the admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download CG TET Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download CG TET Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of CPEB.i.e.vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Admit Card राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद्, छत्तीसगढ़ के अंतर्गत शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (TET20)- 2021’ flashing on homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Now, Enter your Registration ID, Date of Birth, Captcha and click on login button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download CGTET Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download CG TET Admit Card 2021

According to the schedule, the exam is to be held in two shifts for the two papers. Paper 1 for Class I to V is scheduled to be held between 09:30 AM to 12:15 PM and paper 2 for Class VI to VIII will be conducted between 02:00 AM to 04:45 PM on 9 January 2022. The candidates can download CG TET Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

The candidates are advised to follow all norms of COVID-19 while appearing for the exam. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for regular updates.

Latest Government Jobs:

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 5 January 2022- Around 16000+ Vacancies in UPPCL, UPSSSC, DSSSB, SEBI and ESIC

OMC Recruitment 2022 for Non Executive Posts, Apply @omcltd.in

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: 6600+ Vacancies for Teacher, JE, JA, and Other Posts, Apply @dsssb.gov.in.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment Notification 2022 Out for 8000+ Vacancies, Apply @upsssc.gov.in

SEBI Grade A Notification Out: 120 Vacancies for Officer (Assistant Manager), Apply Online @sebi.gov.in