CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Tomorrow at 12 PM, Check Chhattisgarh Board Result Updates at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th 12th Result Date: CG Board will declare class 10th and 12th result tomorrow on May 10, 2023. Students can download their CG Board marksheet at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. Know details here

CGBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the result of classes 10 and 12 board exams on May 10. As per media reports, the state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the CGBSE merit list at 12 pm. Students can download their CG Board marksheet online at: cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

A total of 3,37,569 students registered for the Chhattisgarh class 10th exams, of which 3,30,681 appeared in the final examinations. Whereas in class 12th, a total of 3,38,121 students registered, of which 3,23,625 students had appeared in the board examinations.

This year, the class 10th board were held from March 2 to 24 from whereas class 12th exams were conducted from March 1 to 31, 2023.

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023

As per media reports, the result for CG Board 10th and 12th can be announced tomorrow. Check the table below for details:

Events Class 10th Dates Class 12th Dates Chhattisgarh Board Exam March 2 to 24, 2023 March 1 to 31, 2023 CG Board Result May 10, 2023 at 12 PM May 10, 2023 at 12 PM

Where To Check CGBSE Board Classes 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Students can check their CG board result on the official website. They can check below list of websites where they can download their marksheets by using login credentials:

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

How To Check Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Students have to visit the official website to download their marksheet. They can go through the steps to know how to check classes 10th 12th result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant link

Step 3: Enter roll number and captcha code and submit it

Step 4: The respective result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future references

