CGCRI CSIR Admit Card 2021 for Junior Secretariat Assistant and Jr Steno Released @cgcri.res.in, Download Here

CGCRI CSIR Admit Card 2021: CSIR- Central Glass & Ceramic Research Institute, Kolkata has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant and Junior Stenographer. Candidates can download CSIR Admit Card using their Registration No / Roll Number and Password / Date of Birth from the official website i.e. cgcri.res.in.
CSIR Admit Card Link is also given this article.
CSRI Exam is scheduled to be held on 01 November 2021.
CSIR Junior Secretariat Assistant Exam Pattern
Junior Secretariat Assistant – Paper 2
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Mental Ability Test
|100
|200
|90 minutes
|Junior Secretariat Assistant – Paper 2
|General Awareness
|50
|150
|20 min
|English Language
|50
|150
|40 min
Paper II will be evaluated only for those candidates who would qualify in Paper-I. However, the marks obtained in Paper I will not be taken into account while preparing the final merit list.
For every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted as penalty.
CSIR Jr Stenographer Exam Pattern
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|General Intelligence and
Reasoning
|50
|200
|40 minutes
|General Awareness
|100
|200
|20 min
|English Language and and
Comprehension
|100
|400
|60 min
There will be penalty for wrong answer of mark for each wrong answer
How to Download CGCRI CSIR Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official website - cgcri.res.in
- Visit ‘Career’ Section
- Now, click on ‘Link for call letters: Advt No 01/2021’
- A new window will open where you are required to provide your details
- Download CSIR CGCRI Admit Card