CGCRI CSIR Admit Card 2021 for Junior Secretariat Assistant and Jr Steno Released @cgcri.res.in, Download Here

CGCRI CSIR Admit Card 2021 for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant and Junior Stenographer has been released on cgcri.res.in. Check Download Here.

CGCRI CSIR Admit Card 2021: CSIR- Central Glass & Ceramic Research Institute, Kolkata has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant and Junior Stenographer. Candidates can download CSIR Admit Card using their Registration No / Roll Number and Password / Date of Birth from the official website i.e. cgcri.res.in.

CSIR Admit Card Link is also given this article.

CSIR Admit Card Download Link

CSRI Exam is scheduled to be held on 01 November 2021.

CSIR Junior Secretariat Assistant Exam Pattern

Junior Secretariat Assistant – Paper 2



Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Mental Ability Test 100 200 90 minutes Junior Secretariat Assistant – Paper 2

General Awareness 50 150 20 min English Language 50 150 40 min

Paper II will be evaluated only for those candidates who would qualify in Paper-I. However, the marks obtained in Paper I will not be taken into account while preparing the final merit list.

For every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted as penalty.

CSIR Jr Stenographer Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence and

Reasoning 50 200 40 minutes General Awareness 100 200 20 min English Language and and

Comprehension 100 400 60 min

There will be penalty for wrong answer of mark for each wrong answer



How to Download CGCRI CSIR Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - cgcri.res.in

Visit ‘Career’ Section

Now, click on ‘Link for call letters: Advt No 01/2021’

A new window will open where you are required to provide your details

Download CSIR CGCRI Admit Card

