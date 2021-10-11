Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CGCRI CSIR Admit Card 2021 for Junior Secretariat Assistant and Jr Steno Released @cgcri.res.in, Download Here

CGCRI CSIR Admit Card 2021 for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant and Junior Stenographer has been released on cgcri.res.in. Check Download Here.

Created On: Oct 11, 2021 18:56 IST
CGCRI CSIR Admit Card 2021

CGCRI CSIR Admit Card 2021: CSIR- Central Glass & Ceramic Research Institute, Kolkata has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant and Junior Stenographer. Candidates can download CSIR Admit Card using their Registration No / Roll Number and Password / Date of Birth from the official website i.e. cgcri.res.in.

CSIR Admit Card Link is also given this article.

CSIR Admit Card Download Link

CSRI Exam is scheduled to be held on 01 November 2021.

CSIR Junior Secretariat Assistant Exam Pattern

Junior Secretariat Assistant – Paper 2

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time
Mental Ability Test 100 200 90 minutes
Junior Secretariat Assistant – Paper 2
General Awareness 50 150 20 min
English Language 50 150 40 min

Paper II will be evaluated only for those candidates who would qualify in Paper-I. However, the marks obtained in Paper I will not be taken into account while preparing the final merit list.

For every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted as penalty.

CSIR Jr Stenographer Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time
General Intelligence and
Reasoning		 50 200 40 minutes
General Awareness 100 200 20 min
English Language and and
Comprehension		 100 400 60 min

There will be penalty for wrong answer of mark for each wrong answer

How to Download CGCRI CSIR Admit Card 2021 ?

  • Go to official website - cgcri.res.in
  • Visit ‘Career’ Section
  • Now, click on ‘Link for call letters: Advt No 01/2021’
  •  A new window will open where you are required to provide your details
  • Download CSIR CGCRI Admit Card

CGCRI CSIR Sample Paper

Next
