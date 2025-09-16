CGPDTM Recruitment 2025 Out at ipindia.gov.in: Apply For 86 Vacancies, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: The Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks under the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (CGPDTM) has published a notification for the recruitment of various posts including Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar and Examiner of Trade Marks. These positions are available on deputation (including short-term contract) basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.
A total of 86 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 43 are for Examiner of Trade Marks, 34 for Deputy Registrar and 09 for Assistant Registrar.
CGPDTM 2025 Overview
The organisation is set to recruit a total of 86 posts across the country. You can check the posts wise exam schedule given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organisation
|Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks under the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (CGPDTM)
|Number of posts
|86
|Name of posts
|Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar and Examiner of Trade Marks
|Last date to apply
|within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.
|Official Website
|https://ipindia.gov.in/
How To Apply for CGPDTM 2025?
Interested and eligible candidates can Send the completed application to the following address by Speed Post/Registered Post:
Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks
Bouddhik Sampada Bhawan, Plot No. 32, Sector-14,
Dwarka, New Delhi – 110078
