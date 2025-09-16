CGPDTM Recruitment 2025 Out at ipindia.gov.in: Apply For 86 Vacancies, Check Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process and More

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Manish Kumar
Sep 16, 2025, 13:46 IST

CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: The Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks under the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (CGPDTM) has invited application for 86 various posts including Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar and Examiner of Trade Marks. Check eligibility, selection process and others. 

CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: The Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks under the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (CGPDTM) has published a notification for the recruitment of various posts including Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar and Examiner of Trade Marks. These positions are available on deputation (including short-term contract) basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.

A total of 86 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 43 are for Examiner of Trade Marks, 34 for Deputy Registrar and 09 for Assistant Registrar.

CGPDTM Patent Agent Notification 2025

All those candidates willing to apply for the Patent Agent Examination 2026 can check the detailed notification available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

CGPDTM Patent Agent Notification 2025 Download PDF

CGPDTM 2025 Overview

The organisation is set to recruit a total of 86 posts across the country. You can check the posts wise exam schedule given below-

Particulars  Details 
Organisation  Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks under the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (CGPDTM)
Number of posts  86
Name of posts  Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar and Examiner of Trade Marks
Last date to apply within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.
Official Website https://ipindia.gov.in/

How To Apply for CGPDTM 2025?

Interested and eligible candidates can Send the completed application to the following address by Speed Post/Registered Post:

Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks
Bouddhik Sampada Bhawan, Plot No. 32, Sector-14,
Dwarka, New Delhi – 110078



