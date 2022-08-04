CGPSC ARO Interview Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Asst. Research Officer & Others @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Download Link

The Chhattisgarh PSC has released the Interview/DV Admit Card for the Assistant Research Officer and others on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download link available here.

CGPSC ARO Interview Admit Card 2022 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview/DV Admit Card for the Assistant Research Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Radio) post on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the Assistant Research Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Radio) post on 17-18 August 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the Interview/DV round for the above post can download the CGPSC ARO DV Admit Card 2022 from the official website of the CGPSC i.e-psc.cg.gov.in.

You can download the CGPSC ARO DV Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: CGPSC ARO Interview Admit Card 2022





Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Assistant Research Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Radio) post should note that document verification will be held one day before the interview as per the schedule available on the official website. Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the document verification/interview round.

You can download the CGPSC ARO Interview Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC ARO Interview Admit Card 2022