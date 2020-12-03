CGPSC Model Answer 2020 Released for Assistant Director Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Raise Objections till Dec 11

CGPSC Assistant Director Model Answer 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Model Answer for the Assistant Director Jansampark (English Medium) Exam-2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the CGPSC Assistant Director written exam can check the Model Answer Key from the official website - psc.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has uploaded the Model Answer for the Assistant Director Jansampark (English Medium) Exam-2020 for which written exam was held on 23 November 2020.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any irregularity with Answer/Questions in accordance with the Model Answer uploaded on its official website. Candidates should note they can raise objections only in online way from 05 December 2020 with the help of official website.

In a bid to raise their objections, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode and the last date for the same is 11 December 2020.

You can check the details of Model Answer and process to raise the objections which are available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

