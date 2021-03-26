CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 for 140 Vacancies, Apply Online @cgpsc.gov.in from 2 April onwards

CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (Medical Education Department). Willing candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 2 April 2021 for 140 Vacancies. The last date of submitting the online application is 1 May 2021. The candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 April 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 1 May 2021

CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 140 Posts

CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed Masters Degree in the relevant subject with 55% Marks.

Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Pathology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine, Community Medicine, Medicine, TB and Chest, Psychiatry, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, ENT, Thoracic Surgery: Candidate must also be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. Not Compulsory For Non-Medical Qualification.

Statistician cum Lecturer: M.Sc. (Statistics); Requisite recognised postgraduate qualification in the subject; Three years of teaching experience in the subject in a recognised Medical College as Resident/ Registrar/Demonstrator/Tutor.

(The candidates can check the provided hyperlink for post wise educational qualification details)

CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 25 years to 40 years for the candidates belonging to Chhattisgarh State while for other state candidates, this criteria is between 25 to 30 years

How to apply for CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates will be able to apply online at psc.cg.gov.in from 2 April 2021 to 1 May 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General/Other - Rs. 400/-

Candidates belonging from Chhattisgarh (SC/ST/PH/OBC Categories) - Rs. 300/-

CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test/interview.