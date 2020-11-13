CGPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2020 Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Submit Objection from 18 Nov

CGPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CPSC) has released the model answer key for the post of Civil Judge on its official website.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in. All such candidates who appeared for CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2020 can download the Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Answer Key 2020 through the official website i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2020 Download Link is also given below. The candidate can download Chhattisgrah PSC Civil Judge Answer Key.

Candidates can also submit objections, if any, through official website - http://psc.cg.gov.in with a payment of Rs. 50/-.

CGPSC Civil Judge Objection Important Dates:

Subject Date Starting Date of Online Objection 18 November 2020 from 12 Noon Last Date of Online Objection 24 November 2020 till 12 Mid-Night Last Date of Submitting Documents related to Objection 01 December 2020 till 5 PM

How to Submit CGPSC Civil Judge Answer Key Objection Form ?

Go to official website - psc.cg.gov.in Login in your account using their USER ID and Password You fill find the three options - Raise Objection, Objection Summary, Make Payment In any candidate has any objection, then go to ‘Raise Objection Link’ A new window will open where you need to select reason for the objection under ‘Please Enter for Objection’ You can find check question, objection type etc. Under ‘Objection Summary’. You can remove objection submitted by mistake Now, make payment of Rs. 50/- and Rs.6/- as portal fee Take a print out of your submitted objection

The commission will release CGPSC Civil Judge Result after considering all the objections

The exam was conducted on 10 November 2020 at various exam centres of the state. The candidates who would qualify in CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims will be called for CGPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam followed by Viva- Voce.

