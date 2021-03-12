CGPSC Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2021 OUT @psc.cg.gov.in, Download Civil Judge Mains Call Letter Here

CGPSC Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the CGPSC Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2021 on its website. All such candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. The shortlisted candidates can download CGPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam 2021 Admit Card through the official website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on 22 March 2021 from 10 AM to 1 PM at Raipur, Bilaspur to recruit 32 vacancies. The candidates can download CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2021 Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in. Click on CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2021 Exam 2020 Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and click on the view hall ticket. The admit card will be displayed. Download CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2021 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2021 Admit Card Download Link

CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2021 Exam will be of 100 Marks for 3 hours. The exam will be bilingual.i.e.English & Hindi. The exam will be done through offline mode. The exam will consist of Writing of Judgement and framing of issues in Civil Cases, Writing of Judgement and framing of charges in Criminal Cases, Translation: English to Hindi and Translation: Hindi to English.

The candidates who have qualified in the written exam will be called for an interview. The final selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of interview and document verification. The finally selected candidates will get a salary of 27,700 – Rs 44,770/-.