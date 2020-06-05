CGPSC Forest Service Exam 2020 Notification: 178 Vacancies for Forest Ranger and Assistant Forest Guard Posts, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Forest Service Exam 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Forest Ranger and Assistant Forest Guard. The selection for the posts will be conducted through CGPSC Forest Service (Combined) Exam 2020.

The commission is inviting online application for CGPSC Forest Service Exam 2020. Candidates who are interested to apply for CGPSC Forest Posts from 16 June 2020 on CGPSC official website psc.cg.gov.in. The last date for submitting CGPSC Fore Service Application is 15 July 2020 .

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 16 June 2020

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 15 July 2020

CGPSC Forest Service Prelims Exam – 20 September 2020

CGPSC Forest Service Exam 2020 Vacancy Details,

Forest Ranger - 157 Posts

Assistant Forest Guard - 21 Posts

Salary:

Forest Ranger - Rs.38,100

Assistant Forest Guard - Rs.56,100

Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC Forest Service Exam 2020

Educational Qualification:

Forest Ranger - 12th passed in Biology/Physics/Chemistry and Graduation degree in at least one of the subject of Agriculture, Botany, Computer Applications/Service, Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, etc

Assistant Forest Guard - 12th passed in Biology/Physics/Chemistry and Graduation degree in at least one of the subject of Agriculture, Botany, Computer Applications/Service, Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, etc.

Age Limit:

21 to 30 years

For more information, visit detailed notification link

Selection process for CGPSC Forest Service Exam 2020

The selection will be done on the basis of written test (CGPSC Forest Service Exam 2020) and Interview.

How to Apply for CGPSC Forest Service Exam 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website from 16 June to 15 July 2020.

CGPSC Forest Service Exam Notification PDF

CGPSC Forest Service Exam Online Application Link - to start on 16 June