CGPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2020 Announced for State Service @psc.cg.gov.in, Know Admit Card Releasing Date

CGPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the State Service Mains Examination-2019 schedule on its official website. Commission will conduct the Main Exam in the month of October 2020. All such candidates qualified for the State Service Mains Examination-2019-20 can check the details Schedule available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, the CGPSC State Service Mains Examination-2019 will be conducted on 18 to 21 October 2020. Commission has uploaded the details Schedule for the State Service Mains Examination-2019-20 on its official website.

Exam will be conducted in various Exam Centers situated in Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur District in the state.

The Paper of Language and Essay will be conducted on 18 October 2020 whereas Paper of General Studies-I and General Studies-II will be conducted on 19 October 2020. Paper of General Studies-III and General Studies-IV will be conducted on 20 October 2020 and the General Studies-V will be held on 21 October 2020.

Candidates who have to appear in the State Service Mains Examination-2019-20 exam should note that Admit Card for the Exam will be released on 08 October 2020. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website of Commission i.e.-www.psc.cg.gov.in.

Candidates who have to appear in the State Service Mains Examination-2019-20 can check the Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Schedule 2020





How to Download: CGPSC State Service Mains Exam Schedule 2020