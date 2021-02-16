CGPSC Model Answer 2021 Released for State Service (Prelims) Exam @psc.cg.gov.in, Raise Objections till Feb 22

CGPSC Model Answer 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Model Answer for the State Service Prelims Exam on its official website. All such candidates who appeared for CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam can download the CGPSC Model Answer 2021 through the official website i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, the Model Answer for the State Service Prelims Exam is uploaded on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has conducted the State Service Prelims Exam on 14 February 2021. Commission has uploaded the Model Answer for both the papers including General Studies on its official website.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer/options as per the Answer Sheet. Objections can be raised only in online mode from 16 February 2021 with the help of official website. Last date to raise objections is 22 February 2021 and submission of proof and materials to the commission is 01 March 2021.

Candidates who have appeared in the CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam can check the Model Answer and process to raise the objections available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Model Answer 2021for State Service (Prelims) Exam





How to Download: CGPSC Model Answer 2021for State Service (Prelims) Exam