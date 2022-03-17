CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Scientific Officer Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Eligibility

CGPSC has invited online application for the Scientific Officer post on its official website. Check CGPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CGPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online application for the 23 Scientific Officer posts on its official website. Candidates holding requisite qualifications including M.Sc in concerned subjects as mentioned in the notification can apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2022 in online mode.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from 01 April 2022 onwards. The last date of application submission is 30 April 2022.

Important Dates for CGPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022:

Commencement of submission of application: 01 April 2022

Last date of application submission - 30 April 2022

Vacancy Details for CGPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022:

Scientific Offier-23

Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have M.Sc. in 2nd Class in the concerned subjects as mentioned in the notification.

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for CGPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 01 April 2022 to 30 April 2022. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.