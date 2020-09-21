CGPSC Selection List 2020 Out for Sports Officer Posts @ psc.cg.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

CGPSC Sports Officer Selection List 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the Selection List for the Sports Officer Posts on its official website. Candidates appeared for the CGPSC Sports Officer Interview can check the result available on the official website of the commission i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the Selection List for the posts of Sports Officer (Higher Education Dept) Exam 2019 on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the Interview conducted by the Commission. It it noted that Interview for the Sports Officer (Higher Education Dept) Exam 2019 was held from 15 September to 18 September 2020.

All such candidates appeared in the Interview round for the Sports Officer (Higher Education Dept) Exam 2019 can check the Selection List on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Selection List 2020 for Sports Officer Posts







How to Download: CGPSC Selection List 2020 for Sports Officer Posts

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) - psc.cg.gov.in.

Go to the Title section on the home page.

Click on the link-SELECTION LIST -SPORTS OFFICER (HIGHER EDUCATION DEPT.) EXAM-2019 (18-09-2020) given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the Selection List in separate window.

You should download and save the same for your future reference.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for the posts of of Sports Officer (Higher Education Dept) Exam 2019 on its official website. A number of candidates were applied for the major recruitment drive launched by the commission in the state.