CGPSC SSE 2019 merit list released @cgpsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

CGPSC SSE 2019 merit list has been released at cgpsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

CGPSC SSE 2019 merit list: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the final merit list of the State Service Exam 2019. The candidates who appeared in the CGPSC SSE Exam 2019-21 can download their merit list through the official website of CGPSC.i.e.cgpsc.gov.in.

The final merit list has been prepared on the basis of the candidate’s performance in written tests and interviews. The candidates can download CGPSC SSE 2019 merit list from the official website by following the easy steps given below.

As per the merit list, out of 732 selected candidates, 730 candidates appeared in the Interview and 2 were absent. The interview was held from 2 to 17 September in two shifts.

How and Where to Download CGPSC SSE 2019 merit list?

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Click on Result Section.

Click on the notice that reads ‘MERIT LIST - STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2019’.

A PDF will be opened.

Download CGPSC SSE 2019 merit list and save it for future reference.

Direct Download Link for CGPSC SSE 2019 merit list 2021

Official Website

A total of 242 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process in various state government departments. The candidates can check CGPSC SSE 2019 merit list 2021 by clicking on the above link.