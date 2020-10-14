CGPSC SSE Mains Exam 2019-20 Postponed @psc.cg.gov.in, Check State Service Exam Latest Updates

CGPSC SSE Mains Exam 2019-20 Postponed: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, Raipur has postponed the date for State Service Mains Exam 2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the CGPSC SSE Prelims exam 2019 can check the Postponement notice available on the official website of CGPSC-psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the CGPSC, the State Service Mains Exam 2019 has been postponed till further notice. Candidates who have qualified for the SSE Mains exam 2019 can check the short notice regarding the postponement of Mains Exam 2019.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission was set to conduct the State Service Mains Exam 2019 on 18/19/20/21 October 2020. The commission had invited online application for the mains on the official website of CGPSC from 17 August 2020 to 23 August 2020. A total of 3617 candidates are shortlisted to appear in the State Service Main Exam 2019.

All candidates who have qualified in the State Service Prelims Exam 2019 are to be appearing for the SS Mains Exam 2019. Candidates can check the short notification regarding the postponement of short notification on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC SSE Mains Exam 2019-20 Postponement Notice





How to Download: CGPSC SSE Mains Exam 2019-20 Postponement Notice

Go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

Go to the Recruitment Section on the home page.

Click on the link “AMENDED NOTIFICATION FOR POSTPONEMENT OF STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2019(13-10-2020)” given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the Postponement Notice.

Download and save the same for your future reference.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, Raipur had invited applications earlier for the State Service Exam 2019 on its official website. A number of candidates were applied for the major recruitment drive launched by the commission.