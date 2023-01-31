CGPSC State Service Admit Card 2023 (OUT): Download SSE Prelims Call Letter Here

CGPSC State Service Admit Card 2023: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) released State Service Exam Admit Card through the link below.

CGPSC State Service Admit Card 2023 has been uploaded by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on its website for the aspirants who are going to appear for State Service Prelims Exam 2022 (SSE 2022). CGPSC SSE will be held on 12 February 2023. Aspirants can download CGPSC Admit Card from the website of commission.

CGPSC Exam will be held in 28 districts including Raipur, Durg Bhilai, Jagdalpur, Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Baikunthpur, Dhamtari, Dantewada, Janjgiri-Champa, Jashpur, Kabirdham, Kanker, Korba, Mahasamund, Raigarh, Rajnandgaon, Balodabazar, Balrampur, Surjapur, Mungli etc. The direct link to download CGPSC SSE Admit Card is provided in this article for the aspirants.

CGPSC State Service Admit Card Download Link

CGPSC State Service Exam Pattern 2023

Subject - There will be two papers: Paper 1: General Studies and Paper 2 - Aptitude Test

There will be two papers: Paper 1: General Studies and Paper 2 - Aptitude Test Number of Questions and Marks: Both papers consist of 100 questions of 200 marks each

Both papers consist of 100 questions of 200 marks each Time: 2 hours will be given to each paper

2 hours will be given to each paper Negative Marking - 1/3 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer

CGPSC SSE Paper 1 will be conducted from 10.00 A.M to 12 P.M whereas CGPSC SSE Paper 1 will be held from 03.00 P.M to 05:00 P.M.

How to Download CGSPSC State Service Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download the admit card CGPSC Call Letter by following the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGPSC i.e. psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2022’

Step 3: It will redirect you to login page (https://online.ecgpsconline.in/) where you need to provide your 'User Name' and 'Password' click on 'Login' Button

Step 4: Download CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card