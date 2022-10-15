Chandigarh Clerk Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sssc.gov.in: Check Download Link Here

Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (S.S.S.C.) released the Chandigarh Clerk Admit Card 2022 on sssc.gov.in. Download From Here.

Chandigarh Clerk Admit Card 2022: The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (S.S.S.C.) under the High Court of Punjab and Haryana has released the admit cards of the exam for the post of Clerk at www.sssc.gov.in on behalf of District and Sessions Judge, U.T.

Chandigarh Clerk Admit Card Link is given on this page. The candidates can download Punjab and Haryana Court Admit Cards and appear in the exam on 23 October 2022.

The applicants should paste his/her photograph, duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/ Self attested, on the E-Admit Card. The photograph must be the same as uploaded by the applicant in his/her online application. In case of non-matching of the photograph with the uploaded photograph, the applicant will not be allowed to enter the examination centre and no request in this regard will be entertained in any circumstances at that time or anytime later.

How to Download Chandigarh Clerk Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the Punjab and Haryana High Court - sssc.gov.in Click on the admit card link ‘Click Here’ given against ‘ Click here to Download Admit Card’ Provide ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ Download Punjab SSSC Admit Card Take a print out of the admit card

The exam will be conducted at Punjab, Haryana, U.T of Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi NCR. Applicants will given questions on General Knowledge for 50 marks, on Objective English Composition Objective Type for 20 marks and on Essay, Letter, Precis, TranslationHindi to English

Composition of 30 marks.

For every wrong answer, 1/4th mark would be deducted in objective-type paper.