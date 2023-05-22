Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 700 Constable(Executive) Vacancies

Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 is out for 700 Constable(Executive) of Group C vacancies on temporary basis on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Recruitment 2023.

 

Chandigarh Police, has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 700 vacancies on Temporary basis of Group C on its official website - https://chandigarhpolice.gov.in

As per the notification, the application process started from May 27, 2023 and will end on June 17, 2023. Interested candidates for Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) can check the detailed article here for vacancy, age limit, salary etc. 

Candidates are advised to carefully read the Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the written test and physical efficiency and measurement test.

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by Chandigarh Police for Constable (Executive) Temporary posts. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website. 

Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Recruitment 2023: Overview

A Chandigarh Police Recruitment will fill 700 positions for Constable(Executives). 

Check out the important details for the Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Recruitment 2023 listed here.

Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Chandigarh Police

Posts Name

Constable (Executive)

Total Vacancies

700

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

May 20, 2023

Selection process

Written Test and Physical Test

 

Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 700 vacancies announced for the posts of Technician by Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive). Download the official notification through the link given below. 

Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

 

Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

May 20, 2023

Online Application Begins

May 27, 2023

Online Application closes on

June 17, 2023

Written Test

June 23, 2023(Tentative)

 

Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Application Fees

The category wise application fees for Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category

Application Fees

Gen/ OBC

Rs. 1000

SC and EWS

Rs. 800

Ex-serviceman

Exempted

 

 Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 700 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Recruitment 2023

Designation

Number of Posts

Police (Constable)

700

Total

700



Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

Educational Qualification:

The candidates applying for the post should have done 10+2 or equivalent.

For Ex-Servicemen, 10+2 or Certificates awarded in the Defence Services which are recognized as equivalent to l0+2 will be applicable.

Driving Skill:

Possession of a valid driving license to drive both, two-wheelers and four-wheel vehicles, is mandatory for male candidates of all categories as on the date of submission of online application.

Computer Skills:-

Candidates should have basic knowledge of computer skills from any recognized institute in line of GOI/MHA.

As per the notification, the age of different categories should be as follows. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt. Norms

18 - 25 years (General Category)

18 - 28 years (OBC Category)

18 - 30 years (SC Category)

Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

  • Written Test
  • Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test
  • Medical Examination
  • Document Verification

Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the pay will be according to the 'Central Pay Level-3 (Revised) as per

7th CPC plus allowances.

 

FAQ

What is the pay scale for a Constable(Executive)?

Selected candidates will be paid on 'Central Pay Level-3 (Revised) as per 7th CPC plus allowances.

What is the selection process for Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) recruitment 2023?

Candidates will be selected after assessment with a written test (OMR based) and Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test.

How many posts have been announced in Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) recruitment?

A total of 700 posts have been announced in the Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) recruitment notification.

When will the detailed notification for Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) recruitment 2023 be released?

The Chandigarh Police Constable(Executive) recruitment 2023 detailed notification was announced by the recruitment authority, on May 20, 2023 on its official website. However, the application process will start from May 27, 2023.

