CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Admit Card to release soon, Check Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Mains Exam 2019-20 Date & Details Here

CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Admit Card: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is going to released the CGPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam 2019 Date. Candidates who have qualified for CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 will be able to download the CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 admit card through the official website. i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the notice released on CGPSC, the commission will conduct CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 on 21 September 2020 to recruit 39 vacancies. It is expected that the CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Admit Card will be released in the first or second week of September 2020. All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates. Earlier, CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 was to be conducted on 16 July 2020 which was had to be postponed due to nationwide lockdown.

Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Mains Exam 2019-20 Date

Official Website

How and Where to Download Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Mains 2020 Admit Card

Visit the official website of CGPSC.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in. Click on Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Mains2020 Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter the credentials such as roll number/registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Mains2020 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Mains2020 Admit Card and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

All candidates are advised to carry a valid identity card on the day of examination along with a hand sanitizer and mask. All candidates will have to follow COVID-19 protocols while appearing in the Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Mains 2020 Exam. Candidates are advised to check all latest updates on the official website.