Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card out @psc.cg.gov.in, Download Here

Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CPSC) has released the Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card at its official website.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in. All such candidates who applied for Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Recruitment 2020 can download the admit card through the official website.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 is scheduled to be held on 10 November 2020 at various exam centres of the state. Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card Download Link is given below.

How and Where to Download Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.psc.cg.gov.in. Click on Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card flashing homepage. Then, A window will open. Click on ‘CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF CIVIL JUDGE-2020’ Then it will redirect you to a new window. Enter the required credentials and click on the submit button. Then, Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card will be displayed. Candidates can download Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card

The recruitment process shall involve three stages. i.e. Prelims, Mains and Viva Voce. The candidates who will qualify in prelims will be called for the mains exam. The selected candidates will be called for Viva- Voce. The decision of the CGPSC with regard to calling the candidates for Viva-voce will be final.

Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern

Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 shall be of 100 marks and will consist of 100 objective type questions. Each question will have four options for an answer, out of which one option will be the correct answer. The language of question paper will be English and Hindi. Candidates can download Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.