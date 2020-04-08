Chhattisgarh HC Exam Date 2020 for District Judge Postponed @highcourt.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh HC Exam Date 2020 Postponed: Chhattisgarh High Court has postponed the written examination for the District Judge (Entry Level) Examination 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the District Judge(Entry Level) Examination 2020 can check the short notification on the official website of Chhattisgarh High Court i.e-highcourt.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by Chhattisgarh High Court," It is notified for information to all concerned that the written examination for District Judge (Entry Level) by direct recruitment from Bar scheduled to be held on 19 April 2020 is hereby postponed due to the outbreak of the global pandemic COVID-19 all over the country.”

It further said that the new date for the District Judge (Entry Level) written examination will be published later on.

Candidates should check the official website of Chhattisgarh High Court for the short notification regarding the postponement of the examination. You can check the same with the direct link given below.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh High Court had released the notification for the District Judge (Entry Level) posts 2020 on its official website.

