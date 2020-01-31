Chndrb Recruitment 2020, 320 Vacancies for Assistant/Junior Assistant Posts in Chennai District Central Cooperative Bank and Cooperative Institutes

Chndrb Recruitment 2020: Chennai District Recruitment Bureau (CNDRB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Assistant/Junior Assistant. A total of 320 vacancies are available out of which 203 are for the recruitment to the post of Assistant in Chennai District Central Cooperative Bank and 117 Assistant/Junior Assistant in Cooperative Institutions in Chennai District (Other than Chennai District Central Cooperative Bank).
The bureau has invited online applications. Eligible and interested candidates can submit CNDRB Online Applications through Chennai District Recruitment Bureau official website on or before 26 February 2020.
More details on Chennai District Bank Recruitment for Assistant/Junior Assistant Posts are given below in this article.
Notification Details
Advertisement Number – 01 - 2019 and 02 - 2019
Important Dates
- Date of Notification – 30 January 2020
- Online Application Start Date - 30 January 2020
- Last Date of Application - 26 February 2020
- Exam Date for Assistant in Chennai District Central Cooperative Bank – 22 March 2020
- Exam Date for Junior Assistant Cooperative Institutions in Chennai District – 29 March 2020
Chndrb Assistant/ Junior Assistant Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 320
- Assistant in Chennai District Central Cooperative Bank – 203 Posts
- Assistant/Junior Assistant in Cooperative Institutions in Chennai District (Other than Chennai District Central Cooperative Bank) – 117 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Chndrb Assistant/ Junior Assistant Posts
Graduation. For more information, check detailed notification PDF Links given below.
Selection Criteria for Assistant/Junior Assistant Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of exam.
How to Apply for Chndrb Assistant/ Junior Assistant sJobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post at CNDRB 's website www.chndrb.in from 30 January to 26 February 2020.
Cooperative Institutions in Chennai District Recruitment Notification PDF
Chennai District Central Cooperative Bank Recruitment Notification PDF
Application Fees:
Rs. 250/-