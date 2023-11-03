CISF Answer Key 2023 OUT for HCM, Driver and Steno Posts, Check Login Link Here

CISF Answer Key 2023 has been released for the Tradesman, HCM, Steno, and Driver Posts. Candidates can check the direct link to download the Head Constable Answer Key Login and Other Details in this article below.

CISF Answer Key 2023: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the answers keys of the exam conducted for the posts HCM, Steno, and Driver on 30 and 31 October 2023. CISF released the answer key of the exam on its official website on 03 November at 02:30 PM. The candidates can download the answer key from the official website i.e. (cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/85965/login.html and cisfrectt.in)

CISF HCM Answer Key Download

The candidates can check the direct link on this page. The candidates are required to log into the official website and check the details related to the answer key. The answer key link is available from 03 November to 06 November 2023.

CISF HCM Answer Key Check Login Link

CISF Answer Key Objection

The candidates can raise their objections through the provided link. The objection link is be available for four days i.e. from 03 to 06 November 2023.

Name of the Exam Body Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Post Name Tradesman, HCM, Steno, and Driver Number of Vacancies 1149 CISF Exam Date 2023 30th and 31st October 2023 CISF Answer Key 2023 3rd November 2023 Objections Date 3rd to 6th November 2023 (11:55 pm) Selection process Written exam Skill test Medical exam Official website http://www.cisf.gov.in

How to Download CISF HCM Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the given steps to download the answer key from the website of CISF:

Step 1: Visit the website of the CISF (cisfrectt.in)

Step 2: Click on the answer key link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your details such as login ID and password

Step 4: Download CISF HC Answer Key and check the correct answers

Step 5: Take the print-out of the answer key

CISF Sarkari Result 2023 for HCM and Other Posts

The result will be declared in the form of a merit list. It is expected that the result will be announced in the month of December or January. Selected candidates in the written exam will be called for the medical examination and document verification.

The recruitment is being done for a total of 1149 vacancies for HCM, ASI, Tradesman and Driver Posts.