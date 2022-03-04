CISF Fireman Recruitment 2022 Last Date Today: Hurry Up to Apply Online for 1149 Vacancies

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is going to close the application form for Constable Fireman Posts. Candidates can check Link and Notification Here.

CISF Fireman Recruitment 2022 Last Date: Today is the last date for submitting CISF Constable Application Form. This is the final chance to grab this golden opportunity as 1149 vacancies have been notified by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Candidates across the country can apply for this recruitment. State-wise vacancies are available in advertisement. Only Male candidates of Indian citizenship can apply for the recruitment. For your convenience, we have provided CISF Notification and Application at the end of this page.

If you are thinking about the qualification and other eligibility criteria then let us inform you that candidates who are 12th class passed in Science Subjects from a recognized university and who are between 18 years and 23 years are eligible for CISF Constable Vacancy 2022. Also, there is a requirement for Physical Norms as the minimum height should be 170 Cm and Chest should be 80-85 Cms with a Minimum expansion of 5 Cms.

CISF will call the shortlisted applicants for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST). Those who qualify in CISF Fireman Physical Exam will appear for Written Examination. nd State-wise and category-wise merit lists will be made separately in respect of each State/UTs based on the performance of candidates in the Written Examination and allotted vacancy to each State/UT. Shortlisted candidates then will appear for Document Verification (DV), and Medical Exam.

Candidates who will be selected for appointment as Fireman Constable shall be paid Rs.21,700-69,100 under Pay Level 3.

CISF Constable Notification was published at the official website and in the employment newspaper dated 29 January 2022. CISF Fireman Online Application Process was also started on 29 January 2022.

CISF Notification and Online Application Link