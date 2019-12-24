CISF 300 GD Head Constable 2019 Application Process Closing Today, Download Application Here

CISF GD Constable Recruitment 2019 Application process is closing today. Eligible male and female candidates can apply through the prescribed format for CISF GD Constable Recruitment 2019. However, the last date for submitting applications for North East Region is 24 December 2019.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has published a recruitment notification for the recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) for sportsperson.

Candidates who will submit the applications in order will be put through the trial test in the sports event to which he/she belongs. Shortlisted candidates in Trial test will be put through the Proficiency Test of 40 marks. Afterwards, a merit list will be prepared on the basis of Proficiency Test and the achievement/performance of the candidates during the last edition of any Tournament / Competition/ Games. Finally selected candidates will go through medical exam.

More details on CISF Constable Recruitment, against sports quota, are given below in this article

CISF GD Constable Important Dates

Last Date of Application Submission – 17 December 2019 upto 05:00 PM

Last Date of Application Submission for North East Region - 24 December 2019 upto 05:00 PM

CISF GD Constable Vacancy Details

Constable (GD) – 300 Posts

Athletics

Boxing

Basket ball

Gymnastics

Football - 14

Hockey

Hand ball

Judo

Kabaddi

Shooting

Swimming

Volley ball

Weight Lifting

Wrestling

Taekwondo

Salary:

Rs.25,500-81,100/-

Eligibility Criteria for CISF GD Constable Post

12th pass from a recognised educational Institution with credit of representing State/ National/ International in games, Sports and Athletics.

Individual event

Should have represented the country as a member of Senior/Junior International tournament during the last edition. Or

Should have a medal winning performance in Senior / Junior National Games / Championship during the last edition. Or

Should have represented a State or equivalent unit, in National Games/ National Championship in Senior /Junior level during the last edition Or

Any medal in all India Inter University Championship during the last edition Or

Gold Medal in National School Games/Championship during the last edition

Team Event

Should have represented the country as a member of Senior/Junior International tournament during the last edition

Should have won any medal in the National competition at Senior/Junior level during the last edition. Or

Should have represented in State team or equivalent unit, in National Games/Championship in Senior/Junior level during the last edition Or

Member of medal winning team in All India Inter-University Championship during the last edition. Or

Gold Medal in National School Games/ Championship during the last edition.

Age Limit:

18 to 23 years

Selection Criteria for CISF GD Constable Post

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Trial Test in sports events Proficiency Test Final Selection through Merit Medical Examination:

How to Apply for CISF GD Constable Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send it to the concerned authorities on or before 17 December 2019.

CISF GD Constable Notification PDF

Official Website