CITD Recruitment 2020 for IT Manager, Engineer and Hostal Warden Posts, Apply @citindia.org

CITD Recruitment 2020: MSME- Central Institute of Tool Design, Balanagar, Hyderabad invited applications for the post of Hostel Warden, Purchase Engineer, Mechanical Maintenance Engineer and Electrical &Electronics Maintenance Engineer and IT Manager Posts on contractual basis. The eligible male candidates can apply to the post through online mode on citindia.org on or before 10 May 2020.
Important Date:
Last Date of submitting Online Application - 10 May 2020
MSME CITD Vacancy Details
- Hostel Warden (Male)
- Purchase Engineer (Male)
- Mechanical Maintenance Engineer (Male)
- Electrical &Electronics Maintenance Engineer (Male)
- IT Manager (Male)
Eligibility Criteria for IT Manager, Engineer and Hostel Warden
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Hostel Warden - Any Degree with minimum 5 years of experience
- Purchase Engineer - Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 2 years of experience
- Mechanical Maintenance Engineer - Degree/Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 4-5 years of experience
- Electrical & Electronics Maintenance Engineer - Degree/Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 4-5 years of experience
- IT Manager - Degree/Diploma in ECE/IT with minimum 10 years of experience
Age Limit:
- Hostel Warden - Below 50 years
- Purchase Engineer - Below 40 years
- Mechanical Maintenance Engineer - Below 40 years
- Electrical &Electronics Maintenance Engineer - Below 40 years
- IT Manager - Below 40 years
How to Apply for IT Manager, Engineer and Hostel Warden Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post on MSME-Central Institute of Tool Design official wbsite citindia.org on or before 10 May 2020