CITD Recruitment 2020 for IT Manager, Engineer and Hostal Warden Posts, Apply @citindia.org

CITD Recruitment 2020: MSME- Central Institute of Tool Design, Balanagar, Hyderabad invited applications for the post of Hostel Warden, Purchase Engineer, Mechanical Maintenance Engineer and Electrical &Electronics Maintenance Engineer and IT Manager Posts on contractual basis. The eligible male candidates can apply to the post through online mode on citindia.org on or before 10 May 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of submitting Online Application - 10 May 2020

MSME CITD Vacancy Details

Hostel Warden (Male)

Purchase Engineer (Male)

Mechanical Maintenance Engineer (Male)

Electrical &Electronics Maintenance Engineer (Male)

IT Manager (Male)

Eligibility Criteria for IT Manager, Engineer and Hostel Warden

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Hostel Warden - Any Degree with minimum 5 years of experience

Purchase Engineer - Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 2 years of experience

Mechanical Maintenance Engineer - Degree/Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 4-5 years of experience

Electrical & Electronics Maintenance Engineer - Degree/Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 4-5 years of experience

IT Manager - Degree/Diploma in ECE/IT with minimum 10 years of experience

Age Limit:

cancy Details

Hostel Warden - Below 50 years

Purchase Engineer - Below 40 years

Mechanical Maintenance Engineer - Below 40 years

Electrical &Electronics Maintenance Engineer - Below 40 years

IT Manager - Below 40 years

CITD Recruitment Notification PDF

CITD Online Application

CITD Official Website

How to Apply for IT Manager, Engineer and Hostel Warden Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post on MSME-Central Institute of Tool Design official wbsite citindia.org on or before 10 May 2020