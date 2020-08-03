CMAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Check Qualification, Age Limit, No. of attempts and Exam highlights

As per the latest reports, the CMAT 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which has replaced AICTE that was earlier responsible for various entrance exams. The CMAT 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted in january last week 2021. So, before applying for the entrance test, aspirants are advised to get familiar with the eligibility criteria of CMAT 2021 in order to find out whether they are eligible to register for the MBA entrance test.

Why is Eligibility Criteria Important?

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying for the exam:

To know whether you are fit to appear in the exam or not. To know the minimum qualification that is required to appear in the exam To avoid any scope of disappointment when you clear the entrance.

CMAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

The CMAT 2021 entrance examination is for admissions into MBA programs across its participating colleges. NTA has determined the following CMAT 2021 eligibility criteria for aspirants:

A candidate must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university He must be a citizen of India Those in their final year of degree can also apply for the CMAT 2021

CMAT Exam: No. of Attempts

If the candidate has appeared previously for the CMAT exam, he/she can again apply for the CMAT 2021. There is no limit for number of CMAT attempts that a candidates can give in consecutive years.

CMAT Exam: Age Limit

CMAT MBA entrance exam has no age bar. However, if you apply for the MBA institute, you will have to check their admission policy before seeking admission.

CMAT Exam: Special Relaxation

For Physically Disabled (PD) Candidates, as per the “Persons with Disability Act, 1995”, candidate appearing for CMAT in India qualifies to be a Physically Disabled (PD) candidate if he/she suffers from any of the listed disabilities, to the extent of not less than 40% as certified by a medical authority. Following are the categories defined by AICTE for PWD candidates:

Visually impaired

Physically handicapped

Hearing Impairment

Dumb

CMAT 2021: Exam Highlights

CMAT Exam is a computer-based test which consists of objective type questions (MCQs). It is conducted for the duration of 180 minutes i.e. 3 hours. There are a total of 100 questions of four marks each. And for every wrong response, there is a penalty of -1 mark. Candidates can start getting registered for the exam from 1st week of November 2020 on the NTA website dedicated to CMAT exam.

For more information about the CMAT 2021 exam and other MBA entrance tests, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com!