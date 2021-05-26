CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021: Walk In for 72 ANM, Grade-A Nurse Posts

CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021: Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Kanker has invited for ANM, Grade-A Nurse Posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 & 28 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 27 & 28 May 2021

CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

ANM- 67 Posts

A Grade Nurse - 5 Posts

CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

ANM- The candidate must be ANM Certified from a recognized Govt. Nursing Hospital along with MCI registration.

A Grade Nurse - The candidate must have an A Grade Nurse/BAMC training certificate from a recognized University along with a nursing council registration.

CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 45 years

CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.20,000/- per month

Download CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 & 28 May 2021 at the Office of the Civil Surgeon cum Chief Medical Officer, Saharsa along with the documents.

Latest Government Jobs:

PCMC Recruitment 2021 for 139 Senior Resident/Junior Resident Posts, Download Notification @ pcmcindia.gov.in

DSSSB Teaching & Non Teaching Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 7236 Posts

APS RK Recruitment 2021 for PGT, TGT and PRT Posts, Apply @apsrkpuram.edu.in

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021: 106 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in