CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021: Walk In for 72 ANM, Grade-A Nurse Posts

CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Notification released at saharsa.nic.in for ANM, Grade A Nurse Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 26, 2021 21:01 IST
CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021: Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Kanker has invited for ANM, Grade-A Nurse Posts.  Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 & 28 May 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 27 & 28 May 2021

CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • ANM- 67 Posts
  • A Grade Nurse - 5 Posts

CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • ANM- The candidate must be ANM Certified from a recognized Govt. Nursing Hospital along with MCI registration.
  • A Grade Nurse - The candidate must have an A Grade Nurse/BAMC training certificate from a recognized University along with a nursing council registration.

CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Age Limit  - 45 years

CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Salary  - Rs.20,000/- per month

How to apply for CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021
Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 & 28 May 2021 at the Office of the Civil Surgeon cum Chief Medical Officer, Saharsa along with the documents.

Job Summary
Notification DateMay 26, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 28, 2021
CitySaharsa
StateBihar
CountryIndia
Organization National Health Mission
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical , Other Funtional Area
