CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021: Walk In for 72 ANM, Grade-A Nurse Posts
CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Notification released at saharsa.nic.in for ANM, Grade A Nurse Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021: Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Kanker has invited for ANM, Grade-A Nurse Posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 & 28 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 27 & 28 May 2021
CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- ANM- 67 Posts
- A Grade Nurse - 5 Posts
CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- ANM- The candidate must be ANM Certified from a recognized Govt. Nursing Hospital along with MCI registration.
- A Grade Nurse - The candidate must have an A Grade Nurse/BAMC training certificate from a recognized University along with a nursing council registration.
CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 45 years
CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.20,000/- per month
How to apply for CMHO Saharsa Recruitment 2021
Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 & 28 May 2021 at the Office of the Civil Surgeon cum Chief Medical Officer, Saharsa along with the documents.
