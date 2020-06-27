Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 for Group C (MTS, MT Driver and Other) Posts, Check Eligibility, Salary, Notification Here

Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Headquarters, Coast Guard Region (NE), Kolkata has invited application for recruitment to the post of MT Driver, Fork Lift Operator, Carpenter, MTS (Peon), MTS (Chowkidar) and Lascar. The last date for submitting Indian Coast Guard Group C Application is within 30 days (27 July 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

Coast Guard Group C Notification has been published on Employment Newspaper Dated 27 June to 03 July 2020. More details on Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 are given below in this article.

Coast Guard Important Dates

Last Date for Application Submission - 30 days (27 July 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News

Coast Guard Group C Vacancy Details

MT Driver - 4 Posts

Fork Lift Operator - 1 Post

Carpenter - 1 Post

MTS (Peon) - 1 Post

MTS (Chowkidar) - 1 Post

Lascar - 1 Post

Coast Guard Group C Salary:

MT Driver, Fork Lift Operator, Carpenter - Rs. 19,900/- (Level-2) as per 7th CPC

MTS - Rs. 18,000/- (Level-1) as per 7th CPC

Eligibility Criteria for Coast Guard Group C Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

MT Driver - 10th class passed. Must possess valid driving license for both heavy and light motor. ) Should have at least 02 years' experience in driving motor vehicles, and Knowledge of motor mechanism (should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles)

Fork Lift Operator - Certificate in the respective trade from ITI or other recognized institutions with not less than one year experience in the trade OR 3 years experience in the trade for which no training is available in ITI or other recognized institution.Should possess heavy duty vehicle driving licence.

Carpenter - Should have completed apprenticeship in the trade (Carpenter) from Industrial Training Institute or other recognized institutes OR should have 03 years experience in the trade

MTS (Peon) - Matriculation or equivalent pass and Two years' experience as office attendant

MTS (Chowkidar) - Matriculation or equivalent passed and Two years' experience as Chowkidar in any recognized institution or organization

Lascar - Matriculation or equivalent passed from recognized boards and Three years' experience in service on Boat.

Age Limit:

MT Driver, Fork Lift Operator MTS - 18 to 27 Years

Carpenter, Lascar - 18 to 30 Years

How to Apply for Coast Guard Group C Recruitment Posts 2020

The Eligible candidates may send their application within 30 days (27 July 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

Coast Guard Group C Recruitment Notification PDF