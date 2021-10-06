Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2021 for 70 Executive Trainee Posts, Apply Online @cochinshipyard.in

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is hiring for Executive Trainee Posts.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment Notification 2021: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is hiring for Executive Trainee Posts. It is to be noted that, 70 vacancies shall be filled for Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Naval Architecture, IT, and HR.

Cochin Shipyard Online Application Link is available from 06 October 2021 to 27 October 2021 on cochinshipyard.in.

Applicants will be called for online exam followed by Group Discussion (GD), Writing Skills and Personal Interview.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 06 October 2021

Last date of submitting of online application - 27 October 2021

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Executive Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee - 70 Posts

Civil - 2 posts

Electrical - 19 posts

Electronics - 2 posts

Mechanical - 37 posts

Naval Architecture - 6 posts

Information Technology - 2 posts

Human Resource - 2 posts

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Executive Salary:

Basic pay - 40000/-

DA (at present 23.2%) - 9280/-

HRA (at Kochi 16%) - 6400/-

Perks & Allowances (35%) - 14000/-

Other benefits 42501/- Total per month 1,12,181 /-

Eligibility Criteria for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Executive

Educational Qualification:

Civil - Degree in Civil Engineering with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University.

Electrical - Degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University.

Electronics - Degree in Electronics Engineering with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University

Mechanical - Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University.

Naval Architecture - Degree in Naval Architecture with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University.

Information Technology - Degree in Engineering in Computer Science with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized university OR Degree in Engineering in Information Technology with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized university OR Master’s Degree in Computer Applications / Computer Science/ Information Technology with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized university.

Human Resource - Degree with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University AND b) Two year Master’s Degree or equivalent Degree or equivalent Diploma or Post Graduate Degree in any of the following areas, with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized University :- (i) Master’s Degree in Business Administration with specialization in HR or equivalent Degree with specialization in HR or equivalent Diploma with specialization in HR OR Post Graduate Degree in Social Work with specialization in Personnel Management or Labour Welfare & Industrial Relations OR Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management

Age Limit:

27 years

How to Apply for Cochin Shipyard Limited Executive Recruitment 2021 ?

Applicants should go to the website www.cochinshipyard.in (Career page) and proceed to the link for online application.