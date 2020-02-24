COHSEM 12th Exam Routine 2020- Manipur HSE Time Table 2020

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur or COHSEM on its official website has published the Manipur HSE Time Table 2020 / Manipur 12th Routine 2020. The Manipur Board through an official notification has published the Manipur HSE Routine 2020 on the official website that is cohsem.nic.in. The students appearing for the Manipur HSE Examination 2020 can note down the Manipur 12th Routine 2020 from this article. The COHSEM HSE Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website.

Manipur HSE Exam Public Exam 2020/ COHSEM 12th Routine 2020

Check the Manipur HSE Time table 2020 from the below-mentioned table. The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur or COHSEM on its official website has published the Manipur HSE Time Table 2020 / COHSEM 12th Routine 2020 for all the streams :

Manipur HSE Time Table 2020 for all the streams:

Dates Subjects 14th February 2020 Friday English 18th February 2020 Tuesday Geology Geography 20th February 2020 Wednesday M.I.L (Bengali/ Hindi/ Hamar/ Kom/ Manipuri/ Mao La/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Ruangmei/ Tangkhul Thadou- Kuki/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Gangte) Or Alternative English 22nd February 2020 Saturday Physics Political Science Accountancy 24th February 2020 Monday Music Statistics Agriculture 26th February 2020 Wednesday Chemistry Education Business Studies 28th February 2020 Friday Computer Science Philosophy 2nd March 2020 Monday Mathematics 4th March 2020 Wednesday Anthropology Economics 6th March 2020 Friday Biology History 16th March 2020 Monday Physical Health Education & Sports Psychology Biotechnology 18th March 2020 Wednesday Home Science 20th March 2020 Friday Engineering Drawing Sociology Thang- ta 23rd March 2020 Monday Elective Languages: Bengali English Hindi Manipuri

The Manipur HSE Time Table 2020 in the above-mentioned table is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is cohsem.nic.in. The students appearing for the Manipur HSE Examination 2020 must carefully note down the COHSEM HSE Routine 2020 from this page.