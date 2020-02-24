COHSEM 12th Exam Routine 2020- Manipur HSE Time Table 2020

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur or COHSEM on its official website has published the Manipur HSE Time Table 2020 / Manipur 12th Routine 2020. The Manipur Board through an official notification has published the Manipur HSE Routine 2020 on the official website that is cohsem.nic.in. The students appearing for the Manipur HSE Examination 2020 can note down the Manipur 12th Routine 2020 from this article. The COHSEM HSE Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website.
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
14th February 2020
Friday
|
English
|
18th February 2020
Tuesday
|
Geology
Geography
|
20th February 2020
Wednesday
|
M.I.L (Bengali/ Hindi/ Hamar/ Kom/ Manipuri/ Mao La/
Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Ruangmei/ Tangkhul
Thadou- Kuki/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Gangte)
Or
Alternative English
|
22nd February 2020
Saturday
|
Physics
Political Science
Accountancy
|
24th February 2020
Monday
|
Music
Statistics
Agriculture
|
26th February 2020
Wednesday
|
Chemistry
Education
Business Studies
|
28th February 2020
Friday
|
Computer Science
Philosophy
|
2nd March 2020
Monday
|
Mathematics
|
4th March 2020
Wednesday
|
Anthropology
Economics
|
6th March 2020
Friday
|
Biology
History
|
16th March 2020
Monday
|
Physical Health Education & Sports
Psychology
Biotechnology
|
18th March 2020
Wednesday
|
Home Science
|
20th March 2020
Friday
|
Engineering Drawing
Sociology
Thang- ta
|
23rd March 2020
Monday
|
Elective Languages:
Bengali
English
Hindi
Manipuri
