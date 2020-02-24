Search

COHSEM 12th Exam Routine 2020- Manipur HSE Time Table 2020

The Manipur Board has released the Manipur HSE Time Table 2020. The students appearing for the Manipur HSE Examination 2020 can note down the Manipur 12th Routine 2020 from this article. 

Feb 24, 2020 15:14 IST
COHSEM HSE Routine 2020
COHSEM HSE Routine 2020

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur or COHSEM on its official website has published the Manipur HSE Time Table 2020 / Manipur 12th Routine 2020. The Manipur Board through an official notification has published the Manipur HSE Routine 2020 on the official website that is cohsem.nic.in. The students appearing for the Manipur HSE Examination 2020 can note down the Manipur 12th Routine 2020 from this article. The COHSEM HSE Routine 2020 published by us on this page is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. 

Manipur HSE Exam Public Exam 2020/ COHSEM 12th Routine 2020

Check the Manipur HSE Time table 2020 from the below-mentioned table. The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur or COHSEM on its official website has published the Manipur HSE Time Table 2020 / COHSEM 12th Routine 2020 for all the streams : 

Manipur HSE Time Table 2020 for all the streams:

Dates

Subjects 

14th February 2020

Friday

English

18th February 2020

Tuesday

Geology

Geography

20th February 2020

Wednesday

 

M.I.L (Bengali/ Hindi/ Hamar/ Kom/ Manipuri/ Mao La/

Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Ruangmei/ Tangkhul

Thadou- Kuki/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Gangte)

Or

Alternative English

22nd February 2020

Saturday

 

Physics

Political Science

Accountancy

 

24th February 2020

Monday

Music

Statistics

Agriculture

26th February 2020

Wednesday

Chemistry

Education

Business Studies

 

28th February 2020

Friday

Computer Science

Philosophy

2nd March 2020

Monday

Mathematics

4th March 2020

Wednesday

Anthropology

Economics

6th March 2020

Friday

Biology

History

16th March 2020

Monday

Physical Health Education & Sports

Psychology

Biotechnology

18th March 2020

Wednesday

Home Science

20th March 2020

Friday

Engineering Drawing

Sociology

Thang- ta

23rd March 2020

Monday

Elective Languages:

Bengali

English

Hindi

Manipuri

 

The Manipur HSE Time Table 2020 in the above-mentioned table is the same as published by the authorities on the official website that is cohsem.nic.in. The students appearing for the Manipur HSE Examination 2020 must carefully note down the COHSEM HSE Routine 2020 from this page.

