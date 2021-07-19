COIR Board Recruitment 2021 for Assistant, LDC, UDC, Jr Steno and Other Post, Apply Online @coirboard.gov.in

Coir Board is hiring Senior Scientific Officer, Scientific Assistant, Showroom Manager, Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Junior Stenographer, Mechanic, Hindi Typist, Lower Division Clerk, Salesman, Training Assistant and Machine Operator. Details Here

COIR Board Recruitment 2021: COIR Board published a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Scientific Officer, Scientific Assistant, Showroom Manager, Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Junior Stenographer, Mechanic, Hindi Typist, Lower Division Clerk, Salesman, Training Assistant and Machine Operator. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 August 2021 on http://coirboard.gov.in.

COIR Board Notification

Online Application Link

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 15 August 2021

COIR Board Vacancy Details

Assistant - 09 Upper Division Clerk - 04 Junior Stenographer - 04 Mechanic - 01 Hindi Typist - 01 Lower Division Clerk - 01 Salesman - 05 Training Assistant - 03 Machine Operator - 01 Senior Scientific Officer - 02 Scientific Assistant - 01 Showroom Manager - 04

Eligibility Criteria for COIR Board Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant - First or Second Class Graduate Upper Division Clerk - Degree in any discipline from a recognized University. One year experience of Knowledge in Computer application and word processing. Junior Stenographer - SSLC or equivalent with 100 words per minute in Shorthand and 40 w.p.m. in typewriting Mechanic - Pass in KGTE or MGTE Higher Workshop Mechanic or III in the Trade of Mechanic with at least one year experience as a Mechanic in a concern of repute. Hindi Typist - SSLC or equivalent examination with typewriting in Hindi Lower Division Clerk - SSLC or equivalent. 30 w.p.m. in typewriting essential. Salesman - SSLC or equivalent having knowledge of Book Keeping and Accountancy. 30 w.p.m.in typewriting (English) essential. Training Assistant - SSLC or equivalent. A pass in the Advanced Training Course conducted by the National Coir Training and Design Centre. Machine Operator -SSLC or equivalent. A pass in the Advanced Training Course conducted by the National Coir Training and Design Centre.

Age Limit:

Assistant - 28 years Upper Division Clerk - 27 years Junior Stenographer - 30 years Mechanic - 30 years Hindi Typist - 30 years Lower Division Clerk - 25 years Salesman - 30 years Training Assistant - 30 years Machine Operator - 35 years Showroom Manager - 35 years

How to Apply for COIR Board Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply on online on or before 15 August 2021 on http://coirboard.gov.in.