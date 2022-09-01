Computer Assistant Jobs in UP: Check Salary, Qualification and Other Details

Computer Assistant Jobs in UP: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Computer Assistant. Check Details Here.

Computer Assistant Jobs in UP: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has vacant positions for the post of Computer Assistant. Graduates who have a typing speed of 30 words per minute are eligible for UPRVUNL Computer AssistantJobs 2022.

In order to get these jobs, the candidates are required to apply online from 06 September 2022 onwards. The application window will be opened for a month i.e. till 06 October 2022 on uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of UPRVUNL Online Application - 06 September 2022

Last Date of UPRVUNL Online Application - 06 October 2022

UPRVUNL Computer Assistant Vacancy Details

Eligibility Criteria for UPRVUNL Computer Assistant Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from a recognized university

Typing speed of 30 word per minute in Hindi Typing

UPRVUNL Computer Assistant Salary

Rs. 27000

UPRVUNL Computer Assistant Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPRVUNL Computer Assistant Recruitment 20222



The selection will be done on the basis of:

Computer-based test - 180 marks

Typing test - 20 marks

How to Apply for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online by following steps:

Step 1: Registration/Sign Up of Personal Details, and Contact details. Login ld and password will be sent to you through e-mail on registered e-mail ID

Step-2: Re-Login and complete the Registration of Online Application by filling-up Personal Details, | Qualification Details, upload (Photo/Signature) and Declaration. submission of Application Form make payment through Online Payment Gateway i.e. State Bank Multi Option Payment System (SBMOPS) via Debit card, Credit card, Internet banking etc.

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS : Rs. 1180/-

SC / ST : Rs. 826/-

PH : Rs. 12/-

Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / E Challan