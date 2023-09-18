What is the Difference Between Concave and Convex Lens? Know Key Differences

Difference Between Concave and Convex Lens: Find here the differences between a concave lens and a convex lens. Here, students can learn additional details about concave lens and convex lens along with the details of concave lens vs. convex lens

Know in details difference between Concave and Convex Lens

Difference between Concave vs Convex Lens: Isn’t physics one of those subjects that almost every student is scared of? Well why not, given the complexity of problems and difficulty level of the concepts, the terror is for real to come. However, sufficient practice in all the important topics and clearing the basics of the subject can help students gain good marks in the toughest subject as well. Lens is one such topic that needs to be given significance and attention for gaining marks. Class 11 and 12 have questions about the concave and convex lens. In fact, this chapter is included in early classes as well.

Students often confuse themselves between the concave and convex lens, their uses, and other important topics related to these. To clarify all your doubts about the concave lens and convex lens, students can read this article. Here, the difference between a concave lens and a convex lens has been discussed in detail.

What is a Concave Lens?

A Concave Lens is a lens that is thinner at the center and thicker at the edges. The center is presented as an inwards circle with edges bulging outwards. It is called a diverging lens given its structure and work. It diverges the straight light beam into diminished, upright, and virtual image. Concave lenses make far objects appear smaller than their actual size.

Formula of Concave Lens

Concave lens formula is used to determine the position and nature of the image formed after a ray of light passes through the concave lens. The formula is known as the lens formula. Mathematically, it is presented as:

1/f = 1/v + 1/u

Here, f is the focal length, v is the distance between the image and center, and u is the distance between the object and center.

The magnification of the image in a concave lens is calculated as

M = v/ u = hi/ho

Here, hi is the height of the image and ho is the height of the object

How is image formed in Concave Lens?

Under two conditions concave lens forms images. They are presented below

Condition 1: When the object is formed at infinity, a virtual image is formed at the focus. The size of the image formed is smaller than the object. Diagrammatically, it is represented as:

Condition 2: When the object is placed at a finite position, a virtual image is formed between the pole and the focus of the concave lens. The size of the image formed is smaller than the object. Diagrammatically, it is represented as:

Uses of Concave Lens

Concave Lens is used for the following purposes:

Concave lens is used in telescopes to magnify the objects.

They are used in spectacles to correct myopia.

They are used in peepholes to get a panoramic view

What is a Convex Lens?

A Convex Lens is a lens that is thicker at the center and thinner at the edges. The center is presented as a bulged outward circle with edges thinning towards the end. It is called a converging lens given its structure and work. It converges the straight light beam into an inverted, real, and smaller image.

How is image formed in Convex Lens?

Condition 1: When object is placed at focus

Condition 2: When the object is placed at 2F

Condition 3: When the object is placed between F and 2F

Condition 4: When the object is placed beyond 2F

Condition 5: When the object is placed between the principal axis and focus

Condition 6: When the object is at infinity



Uses of Convex Lens

Convex Lens is used for the following purposes:

They help us see

It corrects long-sightedness

Used in cameras

Used in microscopes, telescopes, and camera lenses

Difference between Concave Lens and Convex Lens

Differences between a concave lens and a convex lens are presented below:

Concave Lens Convex Lens It is thinner at the center and thicker towards the edge. It is thicker at the center and thinner towards the edge It is also known as diverging lens It is also known as a converging lens It has negative focal length It has positive focal length Concave lenses diverge the beam of light away from the principal axis Convex lenses converge the beam of light toward the principal axis The image formed is upright and virtual The image formed is real and inverted. It is used in peepholes, telescopes, and spectacles It is used in cameras, human eye, to correct long-sightedness and microscopes

