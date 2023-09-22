CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 74 Posts

The Central Pollution Control Board is inviting applications for 74 Consultant posts. Interested candidates can submit their application forms by October 10, 2023. Get all the details regarding CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2023.

Get all the details for CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2023.

Central Pollution Control Board under the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate has invited applications for Consultant posts across the country. The application process commenced on September 22 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 10, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of CPCB at cpcb.nic.in.

CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 Consultant vacancies. Shortlisted candidates will be posted across the country. Check the post-wise CPCB Consultant Vacancy 2023 in the table below.

Post Name Total Consultant A 19 Consultant B 52 Consultant C 03

CPCB Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The maximum age limit for all categories of CPCB Consultants is capped at 65 years as on September 01, 2023.

Also, read:

CPCB Consultant Qualification

CPCB Educational Qualification criteria are based on the post that you have applied for. Check out the required qualifications for CPCB Consultant below.

Consultant A: Candidates applying for Consultant A should either have a master’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology/ Science or Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology with good knowledge of M.S. Office or experience in the field of Environmental Pollution management/control for a period of more than 3 and upto 5 years.

Consultant B: Aspirant should have master’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology /Science or Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology with good knowledge of M.S. Office. Those who have 5 or 10 years of work experience in the field of Environmental Pollution management/ control are also eligible to apply for this post.

Consultant C: Aspirants having a master’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology / Science or Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology or Ph.D in the field of Environmental Science/Engineering/ Technology can apply for this position.

How to Apply for CPCB Consultant Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website at cpcb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “CPCB Consultant Apply Online Link”.

Step 3: Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the form for future reference.